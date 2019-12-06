WIRE Buzz: Ryan Reynolds ribs Disney in Free Guy teaser; Rise of Skywalker light warning; more

Ahead of the release Free Guy's first trailer tomorrow, Ryan Reynolds and the rest of the movie's cast got together to tease the Shawn Levy-directed project, which hits theaters in summer 2020. What starts out as a group of actors discussing the comedy film, becomes a QVC-style program as Reynolds tries to sell apparel based on the flick.

When co-star Lil Rey Howery (Get Out) asks Ryan what he's doing, Reynolds says: "We're Disney now, so we gotta up our merchandising campaign. Just go with it." This is a not-so-subtle reference to the fact that Free Guy is a 20th Century Fox release. Fox was purchased by Disney back in March.

Written by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn, the film follows a plucky NPC character in a video game (played by Reynolds) who gains sentience and begins leveling up at an unprecedented rate. Jodie Comer (Killing Eve), Joe Keery (Stranger Things), and Taika Waititi (Jojo Rabbit) also star in the movie.

Recently speaking with SYFY WIRE, composer Christophe Beck promised a mixture of Grand Theft Auto and The Truman Show.

Free Guy opens in theaters July 3, 2020.

We're just a few weeks away from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and in an effort to inform the public, Disney has released a flashing light warning to theaters chains, writes The Hollywood Reporter.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we recommend that you provide at your venue box office and online, and at other appropriate places where your customers will see it, a notice containing the following information: Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker contains several sequences with imagery and sustained flashing lights that may affect those who are susceptible to photosensitive epilepsy or have other photosensitivities," Disney's letter reportedly says.

The company has also informed the Epilepsy Foundation, which put out its own press release, saying:

"We thank Disney for reaching out to us and proactively providing information to movie theaters and moviegoers in advance of the movie’s release."

Directed by J.J. Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker opens everywhere Friday, Dec. 20.

Season 2 of Altered Carbon on Netflix won't have Joel Kinnaman, but it will feature another familiar face: Will Yun Lee.

Per Deadline, Lee will have a recurring role, but it's unclear whether or not he'll be returning to play the original incarnation of Takeshi Kovacs. Anthony Mackie (Avengers: Endgame) will be portraying the latest version of Kovacs in a future where a person can easily transfer their mind from one body to the next.

Renée Elise Goldsberry and Chris Conner were previously confirmed to be reprising their roles of Quellcrist Falconer and Poe respectively. Simone Missick, Dina Shihabi, Torben Liebrecht, and James Saito were added as newcomers.

Netflix is also developing an anime adaptation of the Altered Carbon books by Richard K. Morgan.