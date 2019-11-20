WIRE Buzz: Frozen II featurette; FX's Christmas Carol haunts official trailer; and more

In a brand-new featurette for Disney's Frozen II, Josh Gad (voice of Olaf the snowman) asserts that the sequel's new characters will become just as iconic as the familiar faces from the 2013 original.

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) and Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld) are among the biggest additions to the cast, voicing Lt. Mattias and Queen Iduna, respectively. They're joined by Alfred Molina (King Agnarr), Jason Ritter (Ryder), Martha Plimpton (Yelana), and Jeremy Sisto (King Runeard).

Video of &quot;Beyond Arendelle&quot; Featurette | Frozen 2

Kristen Bell (Anna), Idina Menzel (Elsa), Jonathan Groff (Kristoff), Ciarán Hinds (Grand Pabbie), and Alan Tudyk (the Duke of Weselton) make up the rest of the voice cast.

Frozen II opens in theaters everywhere this Friday, Nov. 22. See what critics have been saying here.

According to Deadline, the film could make anywhere between $90 million and $135 million domestically. An extra $120 million - $140 million is expected from foreign sales. If it brings in $242 million or more, the follow-up will nab the biggest opening ever for an animated movie, unseating Toy Story 4's debut of $240.9 million over the summer.

You may think you know Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, but FX is looking to upend your preconceived notions of the holiday classic with yet another adaptation. And before you write it off, just know that this one's got cursing in it!

Don't believe us? Just watch the official trailer below:

Video of FX’s A Christmas Carol | Official Trailer [HD] | FX

Guy Pearce (Iron Man 3) leads the show as Ebenezer Scrooge, a cynical miser who is visited by three spirits in the run-up to Christmas Day. Stephen Graham (Hellboy) plays his late business partner, Jacob Marley, who gets a much bigger role and backstory in this adaptation.

The aforementioned spirits are played by Andy Serkis (Ghost of Christmas Past), Charlotte Riley (Lottie/ Ghost of Christmas Present), and Jason Flemyng (Ghost of Christmas Future).

Joe Alwyn, Vinette Robinson, Kayvan Novak, Tiarna Williams, Lenny Rush, and Johnny Harris co-star in the film, which was written by Steven Knight (Taboo, See) and directed by Nick Murphy (The Mist, The Hot Zone).

A Christmas Carol premieres on FX Thursday, Dec. 19, at 7:30 p.m. EST as an original movie. Encore showings will air on Sunday, Dec. 22 (7:30 p.m. EST); Tuesday, Dec. 24 (8 p.m. EST); and Wednesday, Dec. 25 (4 p.m. EST).

Joan Allen (Pleasantville, Face/Off) is the latest actor to join Lisey’s Story for Apple, Deadline reports. Clive Owen (Gemini Man) and Julianne Moore (Kingsman: The Golden Circle) were previously cast in the eight-episode limited series.

Based on Stephen King's 2006 novel of the same name, the project was entirely written by King and produced by J.J. Abrams and Warner Bros. Television. This marks Abrams' third King-based TV project after 11.22.63 and Castle Rock.

Credit: Scribner / Vincent Sandoval/Getty Images

The plot revolves around Lisey (Moore), who must face dark realities after the death of her husband Scott (Owen), a best-selling author. Allen is set to play one of Lisey's sisters.