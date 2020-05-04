WIRE Buzz: Disney+ declassifying Fury Files; Serial killer sci-fi flick Covenant forming; more

Good news, Marvel fans! While production on several of Marvel Studio’s live action series have been put on hold due to the coronavirus, Marvel has announced that the animated Fury Files is dropping on Disney+ Friday, May 15.

The series originally aired a few years ago on Disney XD and is now making its way to Disney’s new streaming platform. Each episode focuses on the “top secret” dossier from S.H.I.E.L.D. on a superhero or villain, narrated of course by Nick Fury (voiced by Chi McBride).

The episodes, which were on average only about 1-3 minutes, combined animation with motion comic artwork. Check out one of them below:

Pretty cool, huh?

Video of S.H.I.E.L.D. Report: Black Panther | Fury Files - Black Panther

Marvel also announced today that all 13 episodes of Marvel's Future Avengers Season 2 is dropping on Disney+ May 22. According to Marvel, the series follows "Makoto, a young boy who developed superpowers from a Hydra genetic engineering experiment, and his friends Adi and Chloe as they train under Earth's Mightiest Heroes as apprentices."

Meanwhile, Spyglass Entertainment has bought the film rights to "Covenant," a short story by Elizabeth Bear. According to Deadline, the sci-fi film will be written by Josh Campbell and Matt Stuecken (10 Cloverfield Lane) and produced by Eli Roth.

Although Spyglass is currently keeping a lid on plot details, the original short story is available online. "Covenant" centers on a former serial killer who’s been “cured” of psychopathy by having empathy forcibly bestowed upon her. But her troubles are far from over.

Bear’s story was first published in the anthology series Hieroglyphs: Stories and Visions for a Better Future and was a finalist for the 2015 Locus Award for Best Short Story.

Spyglass vice president of production Chris Stone will oversee the project, while Roger Birnbaum and Michael Besman will produce for Arts District Entertainment along with Roth.

And finally, virtual cons are gaining in popularity now that the coronavirus pandemic has forced conventional conventions to shutter. Another virtual con that’s coming our way comes from Funimation.

The anime licensing and distributing company behind My Hero Academia is launching FunimationCon, its first-ever virtual con for the anime community. The free, two-day virtual festival runs from July 3-4 and will offer anime fans panels, cosplay meetups, and forums.

Funimation

“FunimationCon is a chance for us to give back to a community which has supported us for over 25 years by re-imagining the convention experience,” said Funimation General Manager Colin Decker in a statement issued by the company. “With so many anime events being canceled this year, we’re jumping in to fill the gap with a new way for fans to come together and enjoy some great content and experiences.”

Fans looking for more information on FunimationCon can visit FunimationCon.com. The company promises to share more details on the event in the coming weeks.