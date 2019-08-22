WIRE Buzz: Galaxy's Edge gangster; Hercules actor heading for Hades; more

In this over-stuffed edition of WIRE Buzz, we begin with the galaxy far, far away and close out with a psychological horror-thriller coming to Netflix. Join us, won't you?

We finally have our first glimpse at Oga Garra, the leader of Black Spire Outpost on Batuu, which serves as the setting for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland (Anaheim) and Disney World (Orlando).

The Blutopian gangster isn't the prettiest-looking alien in the Star Wars universe, but she does help keep law and order in a self-governing spaceport that's located at the very edge of the galaxy. It's also worth mentioning that her lively cantina (which you can visit in person at the theme park) is the most happening joint on Batuu for natives, smugglers, and visitors of any kind — so long as they've got credits to spend, of course.

You can learn all about Oga and her unscrupulous money-making methods in Delilah S. Lawson's prose novel about Black Spire, which goes on sale next Tuesday, August 27. Check out an exclusive snippet of the book right here.

Galaxy's Edge is already open for business at Disneyland, but its sister park at Disney World won't be ready until August 29. Other hot spots to check out are Savi's Workshop, Ronto's Roasters, the Droid Depot, and Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities.

With Legion now over and his Doctor Doom movie, well, doomed, Noah Hawley is moving right along to his next role as producer on a TV adaptation of Brian Miller's short story, "The Bridgewater Triangle," Deadline has confirmed. Hawley's involvement falls under his overall deal with FX, for which he developed two successful series: Legion and Fargo.

The official synopsis of the show is as follows:

Everyone’s heard of the Bermuda Triangle, but there’s a far more terrifying place known as The Bridgewater Triangle in southeastern Massachusetts. It’s an actual area of well-documented supernatural activity that covers 17 small towns and 200 square miles of New England. The Bridgewater Triangle is an apocalyptic horror thriller set in these small towns. When a massive paranormal event strikes these 17 communities simultaneously, it turns these idyllic towns upside down and affects thousands of lives. Three estranged siblings must somehow survive and come together in the chaos as the only ones who can stop it.

Credit: Danny Matson/Getty Images for SXSW

Miller will adapt his own work for the project's pilot episode.

Roger Bart, who provided the singing voice for young Hercules in Disney's 1997 animated film about the mythological Greek figure, is returning to the property in an entirely different role. Per Entertainment Weekly, Bart will be playing the story's main antagonist, Hades lord of the Underworld, in the stage adaptation at the Delacorte Theater in New York's Central Park.

"Back in ’96, when I managed to win the role of Hercules, I had not played — and haven’t since — a lot of innocent young heroes," Bart (A Series of Unfortunate Events) told EW. "But somehow my voice manages to convey [innocence]. Somewhere in my face and eyes, probably not, so that’s the benefit of doing a recording. I spent many, many years playing various forms of comedic villains, so this was a great fit for me."

Credit: Disney & Matt Petit via Getty Images

James Woods famously voiced the villain in the 1997 original, turning the deity (famous for his hair of blue flames) into a sleazy fast-talker inspired by used car salesmen. Woods loved playing the character so much, that he's voiced Hades multiple times over the year, even for small cameos bits.

Performances of Hercules will begin on Saturday, August 31 and run through Sunday, Sep. 8. You can get more info here.

It's time to take a trip to the City of Brotherly Love (aka Philadelphia), circa 1988 in Netflix's In the Shadow of the Moon, which released its first key art and production stills today. Described as a "genre-blending psychological thriller, the film follows Thomas Lockhart (The Predator's Boyd Holbrook), a Philly police officer hot on the heels of a notorious serial killer who resurfaces every nine years. Unable to comprehend how the murderer's crimes defy scientific logic, Thomas begins to lose his grip on reality, risking his job and family life for this obsessive hunt.

Cleopatra Coleman, Bokeem Woodbine, Rudi Dharmalingam, Rachel Keller, and Michael C. Hall all co-star in the movie, which was written by Gregory Weidman and Geoff Tock and directed by Jim Mickie. It premieres on Netflix Friday, Sep. 27.

Head on down to the media gallery below for a first look at In the Shadow of the Moon.