WIRE Buzz: Galaxy's Edge launches new ride, The Flintstones return, more

Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge hasn't even opened at the Walt Disney World Resort in Orlando yet, but just a few months after it does it will play host to the premiere of the second major Galaxy's Edge ride: Rise of the Resistance.

The official Disney Parks blog announced Thursday that Rise of the Resistance will debut at Disney World on December 5, Walt Disney's birthday, less than four months after the Florida version of Galaxy's Edge opens to the public in August. The Disneyland version of Galaxy's Edge held its grand opening back in May, launching a new wave of Star Wars-themed attractions and merchandise at Disney Parks.

Rise of the Resistance is described as "the most immersive and advanced attraction ever imagined in a Disney Park." Guests will begin the experience by being recruited to join Rey and General Leia Organa in the Resistance, only to then be captured by the First Order. Onboard a Star Destroyer, guests will use help from various Resistance heroes to escape, while also keeping the location of the Resistance base a secret.

Rise of the Resistance is the second major ride to arrive at Galaxy's Edge. The first, Millennium Falcon: Smuggler's Run, debuted when the park opened. The Disneyland version of the attraction is scheduled to open January 17. For more details, head over to the Disney Parks site.

Get ready to meet The Flintstones again. Variety reports that Elizabeth Banks and her Brownstone Productions label are teaming with Warner Bros. Animation to launch a new primetime series based on everyone's favorite modern Stone Age family.

The new series is described as an "adult comedy series based on an original idea featuring characters from The Flintstones." A description like that is vague enough to mean it could take any number of directions and follow any number of new and established characters in the franchise, so we'll have to wait and see exactly what this original idea is. The series, which will be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, does not yet have a network to call home.

The original Flintstones series, about working class husband and father Fred Flintstone and his family's adventures in the town of Bedrock, ran for six years and more than 150 episodes in the 1960s on ABC. Various animated spinoffs and TV specials have been produced over the years, and two live-action films based on the series were released in 1994 and 2000. In recent years, the characters have also been adapted to comic book stories.

Banks is not the first to attempt a modern reboot of the franchise. Family Guy creator Seth MacFarlane tried to launch a new version of the series at Fox back in 2011, but it ultimately fizzled. It'll be interesting to see what Banks, who's become a production force to be reckoned with in recent years, brings to the material that might finally get it made.

Since its launch last fall, DC Comics' Black Label has continued to expand its reach as a place where top-tier creators can bring intriguing new takes to DC Comics heroes. Today, DC announced that this fall the label will further that reputation with two new miniseries from writer Jeff Lemire (Gideon Falls, Green Arrow) and a host of all-star artists.

Joker: Killer Smile, with art by Andrea Sorrentino (Gideon Falls), will feature the legendary Clown Prince of Crime facing off against a new foe within the walls of Arkham Asylum: The doctor who treats him. The Joker begins a deadly psychological game with the person who's supposed to be healing him, and in the process sets off a "chain reaction" that could affect all of Gotham.

"Getting to work with my long-time collaborator Andrea Sorrentino on a Joker story is very exciting,” Lemire said in a press release. “The Joker is an iconic character and we wanted to create something that challenges readers to look at him in a new and horrifying way."

Joker: Killer Smile will consist of three issues releasing every other month, with the first chapter arriving October 30. Check out the cover.

DC Comics

In The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage, Lemire will team with legendary artists Denys Cowan (The Question) and Bill Sienkiewicz (The New Mutants) to tell a decades-spanning tale described as a "philosophical mystery," starring the man who lives by absolutes. The mystery begins with the "demise" of The Question and then journeys through everything from the Old West to the 1930s, building on the acclaimed The Question stories by Cowan and Dennis O'Neil.

“Denys Cowan’s run on The Question has been a touchstone for me as a creator and a fan of comics for a long time," Lemire said. Getting the chance to team with Denys and Bill Sienkiewicz to return to Hub City and Vic Sage is a dream come true.”

DC Comics

The Question: The Deaths of Vic Sage is a four-part story that will debut on November 20, with subsequent issues releasing every other month.