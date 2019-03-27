WIRE Buzz: Thrones prequel adds five regulars, Mouse Guard traps another star, more

To get you through the afternoon, we've got updates on that mysterious Game of Thrones prequel, a small sci-fi feature with Patrick Schwarzenegger, another addition to Mouse Guard, and Universal Studios' partnership with Stranger Things.

HBO's upcoming prequel to Game of Thrones just added five more series regulars to its ever-swelling cast, which will be led by Naomi Watts.

According to Variety, Marquis Rodriquez (Luke Cage), John Simm (Doctor Who), Richard McCabe (Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams), John Heffernan (Dracula), and Dixie Egerickx (The Secret Garden) have all be cast in undisclosed roles.

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Co-created by Jane Goldman and George R.R. Martin, the prequel, set thousands of years before the events of the current Game of Thrones, is expected to start production this summer.

Josh Whitehouse, Naomi Ackie, Denise Gough, Jamie Campbell Bower, Sheila Atim, Ivanno Jeremiah, Georgie Henley, Alex Sharp, Toby Regbo, and Miranda Richardson have already been announced as other members of the cast.

Game of Thrones eighth and final season begins airing Sunday, April 14.

Daniel Isn't Real star Patrick Schwarzenegger (aka Arnie's son) has boarded the sci-fi feature, Warning, Variety has confirmed.

Directed by Agata Alexander, the project will co-star Miss Peregrine's Home for Peculiar Children's Rupert Everett.

Credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for GQ & Gisela Schober/Getty Images

Per a statement from the producers published by Variety, the movie “explores the meaning of life when vastly disparate lives collide in interweaving stories set in the near-future earth."

Alexander (making her directorial debut) co-wrote the screenplay with Garance Marallier. Currently filming in Poland, post-production is also set to take place there.

Alex Pettyfer, Alice Eve, Annabelle Wallis, Benedict Samuel, Charlotte Le Bon and Thomas Jane are also a part of the cast.

20th Century Fox's motion capture adaptation of Mouse Guard is nicely building up its cast. Sonoya Mizuno of Crazy Rich Asians is now attached to the project, Deadline reports.

Credit: Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Shiseido

Produced by Matt Reeves (The Batman) and helmed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), the movie has already tapped Andy Serkis (Mowgli), Idris Elba (Hobbs & Shaw), and Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones).

The film is based on David Petersen’s Eisner-winning comic book series of the same name, which has been described as Game of Thrones with Mice.

Netflix is bringing Stranger Things back to Universal Studios in both Orlando and Los Angeles this fall, the two companies announced today.

Following in the success of their first experiential maze based on the hit series for "Halloween Horror Nights," a new maze, inspired by Seasons 2 and 3, will open in early September.

Video of Stranger Things Maze 2019 - Announcement

Credit: Netflix/Universal

Season 3 of Stranger Things premieres July 4 on Netflix. The new maze arrives at Universal Orlando on Sep. 6, while the one at Universal Hollywood opens Sep. 13.