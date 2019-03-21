WIRE Buzz: Game of Thrones Season 8 poster, Pennyworth casts Martha Wayne, more

First up, in case we couldn’t get more excited about the upcoming final season of Game of Thrones, HBO has unveiled some new promotional artwork to remind us all what we can expect in the final battle for the Iron Throne… dragons. Blending the image of the throne and one of Daenerys Targaryen’s dragons, what the poster lacks in story details it more than makes up for in hints of potential awesomeness.

Check it out below.

HBO

When we last left our heroes, villains and antiheroes from George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world, snow was beginning to fall in King’s Landing, Daenerys and Jon Snow realized that they were in love (but hadn’t yet discovered they were blood relatives) and the White Walkers had destroyed the wall with the help of their newly-acquired and recently undead dragon and were headed toward Westeros.

The new season of Game of Thrones debuts Sunday, April 14 on HBO.

Meanwhile, Cabin in the Woods director Drew Goddard has signed a major multi-year overall deal with 20th Century Fox TV. Terms have not been disclosed but Deadline, citing unnamed sources, pins the agreement at four years for somewhere between $50 million and $70 million.

Under the exclusive deal, the former Daredevil showrunner and Buffy the Vampire Slayer scribe will write, create, direct and develop new television projects for all platforms for the studio.

“We have wanted to be in business with Drew since the day his work on our series Angel was over. That was in 2004,” said Dana Walden, Chairman, Disney Television Studios and ABC Entertainment, in a statement. “Having a new deal with him after all of this time makes me unspeakably happy. As a writer and director, he’s a 10; as a collaborator and magnet for other incredible writers, directors and actors, he is off the charts. Our goal is to support Drew as he builds his own spectacular production company inside of the Disney Television Studios.”

“I am thrilled to be working so closely with Dana and her team,” added Goddard. “My relationship with Dana stretches back to the beginning when I first started at Buffy. Since then, I have had the privilege of working with Disney and Fox for the majority of my career in television, and I look forward to continuing those relationships over the next few years.”

And finally, that Alfred Pennyworth prequel series has landed its future Martha “WHY DID YOU SAY THAT NAME?!” Wayne and its Queen (as in, The Queen, not ancestor of Oliver Queen).

A report from Deadline has revealed that Emma Paetz has been cast as a series regular, while Jessica Ellerby will recur in Epix’s Pennyworth. Paetz will play Martha Kane, who eventually becomes Martha Wayne, mother of Bruce Wayne. Ellerby will recur as The Queen.

The 10-episode, hourlong drama from Gotham showrunner Bruno Heller follows Bruce Wayne’s butler, Alfred Pennyworth (Jack Bannon), a former British SAS soldier in his 20s who forms a security company and goes to work for Thomas Wayne (Ben Aldridge) in 1960s London before the guy fathers Bruce and becomes his inciting incident for turning into Batman.

Paloma Faith, Jason Flemyng, Ryan Fletcher and Hainsley Lloyd Bennett also star.

Heller and Danny Cannon will executive produce while Cannon will direct the pilot episode. Production has begun at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden in the U.K.

Video of The Batman Who Laughs: Scott Snyder On Fun With Sociopathy | SYFY WIRE

(Via Deadline)