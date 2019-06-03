WIRE Buzz: George R.R. Martin heads interactive exhibits; Discovery game studio; more

We've got your WIRE Buzz right here, pal! Who doesn't like updates on George R.R. Martin, The Discovery Channel, and Space Race TV shows?! Development news on all three can be found below for your kind perusal.

George R.R. Martin has found his first post-Game of Thrones (the television show, not the books) project in the form of Meow Wolf, an interactive exhibit company, for which he will serve as "Chief World Builder." In this role, Martin will "will work with key members of the Meow Wolf team to advise on building narrative and mind-bending ideas for each of their ambitious immersive installations."

“Meow Wolf wouldn’t be what it is today without George’s generous support,” said Vince Kadlubek, CEO of Meow Wolf in a statement. “He took a chance on us and gave our artists the platform they needed to create the House of Eternal Return. It’s an honor to have him as part of our team and we can’t wait to see what he can help us accomplish as Chief World Builder.”

Meow Wolf is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which also happens to be the fantasy author's hometown. He helped the company secure the bowling alley that would be turned into the House of Eternal Return, which has drawn in nearly 2 million visitors, who are tasked with uncovering the mystery of the Selig family's disappearance.

“From the very beginning, the Meow Wolf team captured my curiosity,” Martin said in his own statement. “When Vince first approached me with the idea to buy and renovate a bowling alley, I wasn’t sure what to expect. However, they really sparked my interest and their vision pushed all my buttons — a sci-fi world spanning multiple universes — they delivered something we’ve never seen before. I look forward to continuing to grow the Meow Wolf storyworld for years to come.”

Martin is still working on the last two Game of Thrones novels, The Winds of Winter and A Dream of Spring. There is no word on when they might be published.

Discovery Inc. (the media brand behind the Discovery Channel and Animal Planet) launched its own interactive video game studio, the company announced today. Discovery Game Studios will focus on titles for all kinds of platforms from consoles to PC to mobile. Partnerning with established developers like Ubisoft and Jam City, the studio will adapt shows from Discovery, Animal Planet, HGTV, and TLC into games.

“As Discovery continues to evolve and lead in the digital media world, we are always working to find new and exciting ways to interact with our fans and give them more content from their favorite shows,” said Matt Bonaccorso, Director, Marketing and Digital Products at Discovery, Inc. “Whether it’s exploring the world’s harshest environments or most stunning animal life, or investigating true crimes or perfect dress options, Discovery Game Studios is focused on creating innovative and interactive experiences that not only build upon the success of our series, but also surprise and delight our fans.”

“I am incredibly proud to lead Discovery’s innovative and passionate international consumer products team,” added Ian Woods, SVP, International Consumer Products at Discovery, Inc. “With digital games now falling within that organization, Discovery can truly deliver to consumers across all categories and touchpoints of our business.”

Patrick J. Adams, known for playing Mike Ross on USA's Suits, has joined National Geographic's adaptation of The Right Stuff in the lead role, Deadline confirms.

Based on the 1979 novel by Tom Wolfe, the show (like the famous 1983 film adaptation from director Philip Kaufman) will revolve around the Air Force test pilots who helped pioneer the field of aeronautical science and travel during the Cold War's Space Race.

Adams is taking up the role of Major John Glenn, who was played by Westworld's Ed Harris in the movie version. Produced by Leonardo DiCaprio, the TV series will kick off production this fall in Cocoa Beach, Florida. Season 1 will explore the origins of the Space Race before transitioning to the Apollo program in later seasons.

Wolfe passed away last May.