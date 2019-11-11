WIRE Buzz: Bill Murray boards new Ghostbusters; Moon Knight showrunner teases 'hell of a ride'

Bill Murray is officially returning to the world of Ghostbusters next summer in writer/director Jason Reitman's continuation of the original franchise. This was confirmed by Dan Aykroyd who made a recent guest appearance on The Greg Hill Show.

"Jason Reitman wrote a beautiful, heartfelt script that takes the DNA from the first two movies and hands the legacy off to a new generation of stars and players and actors and characters,” the actor said, echoing similar comments made in September. “We’ve shot our part: myself, Murray, Sigourney, and Annie Potts. It was really exciting working on this new idea and new take on the story, which Jason — who’s a really incredible and fine filmmaker — came up with.”

Over the last few months or so, Aykroyd has been talking about his efforts to get Murray to appear in film, which will, as mentioned above, also features the return of Sigourney Weaver (Dana Barrett) and Annie Potts (Janine Melnitz). Ernie Hudson (Winston Zeddemore) was somehow left off of Aykroyd's list, but we do know that he'll be coming back as well.

"I'm pretty excited. You never know in the film business ... You don't know what's gonna be a hit or not, but I have really good feelings for this, just because of the quality of the stars we've got there," Aykroyd continued, going on to promise that the movie will pay tribute to the late Harold Ramis (Egon Spengler). "We've got some really terrific young actors and a great story, a great setting. It's gonna be scary, it's gonna be thought-provoking, it's gonna be very heartfelt. You'll feel it if you have loved ones that you miss and you've lost and you wanna get back with. It's gonna be kind of evocative in that way."

Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Mckenna Grace (Captain Marvel), Carrie Coon (The Leftovers), Paul Rudd (Avengers: Endgame), and Bokeem Woodbine (In the Shadow of the Moon) are among the film's main cast.

Ghostbusters 2020 will begin to haunt theaters on July 10, 2020. The project recently wrapped up production.

On Friday, it was reported that Jeremy Slater (The Umbrella Academy) had been tapped as showrunner for the live-action Moon Knight series on Disney+. With his new role now a publicly-known fact, Slater can begin to tease the show, and he's wasted no time in doing so.

"I was seven when I bought my first Marvel comic, and my life was changed on the spot. It’s no exaggeration to say that joining the MCU is the single greatest honor of my career. I’m thrilled and terrified and deliriously happy," he wrote on Twitter in a multi-tweet message to fans. "And while I won’t be able tell you anything in regards to story or casting, I can tell that you we’ve assembled a room full of brilliant writers who truly love this character, and we’re all hard at work crafting something special for you. So stick around and stay tuned. Moon Knight is on the way, and it’s going to be one hell of a ride."

Slater was confirmed for Moon Knight on the same day that Jessica Gao (Rick and Morty) was confirmed as showrunner for She-Hulk. According to Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, all Marvel characters who make their debut on Disney+ will eventually cross over onto the big screen.

Disney+ goes live tomorrow, Tuesday, Nov. 12.

Both Disney and Netflix won big at the People's Choice Awards last night with Avengers: Endgame and Stranger Things taking home such prizes as The Movie of 2019, The Action Movie of 2019, The Show of 2019, and The Drama Show of 2019.

In addition, Robert Downey Jr. (Tony Stark/Iron Man) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven) nabbed The Male Movie Star of 2019 and the Female TV Star of 2019 respectively. During his acceptance, Downey Jr. thanked Disney, Marvel, and the Russo Brothers before dedicating the award to the late Stan Lee.

"This is for you, buddy," he said.

Credit: Marvel Studios/Disney & Netflix

Endgame wasn't the only Marvel victory, though. Thanks to their work in Spider-Man: Far From Home, Tom Holland (Peter Parker) and Zendaya (MJ) won The Action Movie Star of 2019 and The Female Movie Star of 2019.

Shadowhunters, The Good Place, Riverdale, The Lion King, and Aladdin were among the evening's other genre victors.

For the full list of winners click here.