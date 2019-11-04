WIRE Buzz: Ghostwriter reboot types up official trailer; NBC cancels The InBetween; more

Apple TV+ isn't just about space races and blind epics — it's a streaming platform for kids, too. For instance, we now have the official trailer for the service's revival of Ghostwriter, the 1992 series from Sesame Workshop that aired on PBS. In this modern day reimagining, a neighborhood ghost brings classic literary works (like Alice in Wonderland and The Jungle Book) to life and tasks a bunch of kids to contain the ensuing mayhem.

Check out the new trailer below:

Video of Ghostwriter — Official Trailer | Apple TV+

As io9 points out, the reboot bears a resemblance to Wishbone, another '90s-era series about a Jack Russell Terrier who placed himself into the events of famous literary works such as The Adventures of Tom Sawyer and Sherlock Holmes. The entire purpose was to teach young viewers about reading and that seems to be the same for the new Ghostwriter.

Season 1 is now available to stream on Apple TV+.

After just one season, The InBetween has been canceled by NBC, Deadline confirms. As the report says, "[the show] did not debut until after the end of the 2018-19 broadcast season. It was the lowest-rated NBC summer 2019 series in Live+Same Day ratings, something for which delayed viewing bumps could not compensate."

Created by Moira Kirkland (Dark Angel, The Dead Zone), the Ghost Whisperer-esque series followed Cassie Bedford (Harriet Dyer), a woman gifted with the ability to commune with the dead. Given that her father (Paul Blackthorne) is a police detective, Cassie agrees to use her supernatural power to help solve murder cases.

Justin Cornwell, Anne-Marie Johnson, Cindy Luna, and Chad James Buchanan co-starred.

To help get you pumped for the release of Frozen II, Disney has dropped Panic! at the Disco's rendition of "Into the Unknown," which is shaping up to be the sequel's big "Let it Go"-type musical number from Elsa (Idina Menzel).

In any case, the song sounds like it would sound incredible if it was performed live on a Broadway stage. For all we know, Disney is probably planning a follow-up to its successful stage play adaptation of the first film.

Take a listen below:

Video of Panic! At The Disco - Into the Unknown (From &quot;Frozen 2&quot;/Lyric Video)

Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, who an Oscar for their work on the original Frozen, returned to write more original songs for the second film.

Directed by the returning Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, the follow-up features the voices of Kristen Bell, Jonathan Groff, Josh Gad, Sterling K. Brown, Evan Rachel Wood, Santino Fontana, Alfred Molina, Martha Plimpton, and Jason Ritter.

Frozen II hits theaters on Friday, Nov. 22. What do you think of the new song? Let us know in the comments below!