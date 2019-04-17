WIRE Buzz: Gillian Jacobs boards Fear Street, The Witcher arriving later this year

In the latest edition of WIRE Buzz, we bring you developments on Fox's Fear Street trilogy, an intriguing Amazon Studios project, and when you'll probably get to see Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia.

Gillian Jacobs, the actress best-known for playing Britta Perry on NBC's Community, has joined the cast of Fox's film adaptation of R.L. Stine's Fear Street, THR confirms.

Directed by Leigh Janiak (Scream: The TV Series), the movie has already started filming in Atlanta and is the first in a planned trilogy. Taking place in 1994, the movie will follow a group of teenagers in the town of Shadyside investigating the deadly (and connected) occurrences that have been happening for centuries. In true It fashion, the story will jump around in time, heading back to 1666 and 1976.

Sadie Sink, Kiana Madeira, Olivia Welch, Benjamin Flores Jr., Ashley Zukerman, Fred Hechinger, Julia Rehwald, and Jeremy Ford have also been cast.

2012's John Cusack is heading over to Amazon as the latest member of Utopia, TheWrap reports. The project is an upcoming sci-fi series from Gone Girl/Sharp Objects author Gillian Flynn.

Starring opposite Rainn Wilson (The Office), Cusack is set to play Dr. Kevin Christie, a media-savvy philanthropist who wants to change the world for the better through the use of science.

The story follows a group of teens who are hunted down after they acquire a graphic novel filled with conspiracy theories that may actually be real.

Flynn, who adapted the show from original BBC series of the same name, serves as showrunner and executive producer. The bestselling writer has a general first look deal with Amazon Studios.

Netflix's TV show adaptation of The Witcher video game series is confirmed to debut on the streaming service later this year, Deadline writes.

Per the report, the fantasy program is set to arrive in the fourth quarter of 2019, aka the last three months of the year. Henry Cavill (the DCEU's erstwhile Superman) leads the show as Geralt of Rivia, a legendary monster hunter.

“We’re looking forward to a strong slate of global content in the second half of the year, including new seasons of some of our biggest series,” Netflix said in a statement published by Deadline.