WIRE Buzz: Matrix documentary trailer; Berlanti, The CW eyeing space series; Beta Ray Bill comic

The Matrix's influence can still be felt all these years later, with Matrix 4 currently in production, the sequel set to arrive over 22 years after the first film in the franchise made its debut.

So what better way to explore the mind-and-physics bending film's impact on society all these years later — and it's true meaning — than with a documentary posing the question of whether we might be living in a simulation or not.

Titled A Glitch In the Matrix, the documentary uses a speech by noted science fiction author Philip K. Dick to delve into the realms of science, philosophy and even conspiracy theory as it explores whether the world we are living in is real or not — and what it might mean for who we are as people. The documentary explores the topic by touching upon seminal works of film like The Matrix while also showcasing interviews with real people hidden by digital avatars and employing a wide array of voices, expert and amateur alike.

The man behind the project is none other than Rodney Ascher, who is perhaps best known for Room 237, one of his other documentaries, which focused on Stanley Kubrick's adaptation of Stephen King's The Shining, as well as the cult fandom that's sprung up around the movie, with some fans insisting that there are hidden meanings within it.

A Glitch in the Matrix will zoom into theaters and on-demand on Feb. 5. The Matrix 4 comes out in theaters and HBO Max next winter.

Supergirl may be coming to an end soon, but that doesn't mean super-producer Greg Berlanti still can't go up, up and away into space via another collaboration with Derek Simon, one of the show's co-executive producers.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the Flash producer will be teaming up with Simon to develop and executive produce a space drama based on The Disasters, a YA novel by M.K. England, through Berlanti Productions.

The potential series will be set in a near-future where humans have colonized space in an effort to save Earth from the climate crisis. The novel centers on a group of washed-out cadets from Earth's prestigious military academy, who are forced to go on the run when they're framed with treason. With no other option but to clear their names, they head toward the Colonies.

Simon will work on writing the script for the show and executive produce it alongside Lee Toland (Superman and Lois) who will direct should the script get to the pilot stage. Berlanti, along with Sarah Schechter (Batwoman), and head of television David Madden will serve as executive producers for Berlanti Productions. They will be joined by 5 More Minutes Productions' John Sacchi and Matt Groesch.

The final season of Supergirl airs in 2021.

And finally, Marvel have announced that Beta Ray Bill will be getting his own limited comic series in 2021!

Based on Donny Cates and Nic Klein's run on Thor and spun off of the events of that series as well as the "King in Black" event, the series will be written and drawn by Daniel Warren Johnson (Wonder-Woman: Dead Earth), with Mike Spicer serving as colorist on the project.

It will find Beta Ray Bill — a member of a race of aliens known as the Korbinite — tired of always coming second to the mighty Thor. Making matters worse is the fact that his hammer Stormbreaker is responsible for all the destruction at the new All-Father's hands. Thus, he must set out on his own in search of both a new weapon and a new destiny that will guide his wielding it. There's also the matter of his having to defeat a Knullified Fin Fang Foom. (A hero's job is never done!)

Credit: Marvel

"Beta Ray Bill is literally my favorite Marvel character, so it's a dream come true, and there are images in this book I've been wanting to illustrate for years. It's even more exciting that I get to write this series in the context of the current Thor universe," Johnson said in a statement. "There's a lot to unpack with Beta Ray and I can't wait to share my story with you all."

The first issue of Beta Ray Bill's series will arrive in comic book stores in March.