WIRE Buzz: Godzilla vs. Kong rating; opening minutes of Psych 2; and Red Dwarf

Godzilla's upcoming kaiju smackdown with Skull Island deity King Kong is officially rated PG-13, but according to director Adam Wingard the warning of "intense sequences of creature/violence destruction and brief language" is "an understatement" of the highest order.

Wingard knows a thing or two about scaring his audience, having made a name for himself with horror flicks like You're Next and V/H/S. He also helmed 2016's Blair Witch (the sequel to 1999's The Blair Witch Project) and, a year later, Netflix's live-action adaptation of Death Note.

Plot details surrounding Godzilla vs. Kong are pretty thin right now, although it's been confirmed that the ape will be a lot bigger compared to when we last saw him in 2017's Kong: Skull Island.

Millie Bobby Brown and Kyle Chandler are returning to reprise their King of the Monsters roles of Madison and Mark Russell respectively. The supporting cast, though, is full of Monster-Verse newcomers like Alexander Skarsgård, Brian Tyree Henry, Rebecca Hall, Eiza González, Lance Reddick, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Zhang Ziyi, and Demián Bichir.

Godzilla vs. Kong stomps into theaters everywhere Friday, Nov. 20. The movie was originally scheduled to hit theaters back in mid-March when the pandemic was just starting to shut theaters down across the world.

Peacock doesn't launch for about a month, but you can whet your appetite for the platform's original content with the first 4 minutes of Psych 2: Lassie Come Home.

The movie starts off with a Leave it to Beaver-type exchange about facial hair between a young Carlton "Lassie" Lassiter and his dad (Community's Joel McHale) as they walk through the woods. Suddenly, the scene takes a turn for the sinister as an adult Lassiter (Timothy Omundson) is shot and left for dead. Next thing he knows, Carlton's in a recovery clinic being hounded — in more ways than one — by the wisecracking duo of Shawn Spencer (James Roday) and Burton Guster (Dulé Hill).

Casting Sarah Chalke as a nurse named Dolores is a nice touch and may even be a nod to her tenure as Dr. Elliot Reid on Scrubs, which originally ran on NBC — the network behind Peacock.

As Shawn and Gus return to be with Lassie in Santa Barbara, they're "forced to navigate the personal, the professional, and possibly the supernatural," reads the synopsis. "Separated from their new lives in San Francisco, our heroes find themselves unwelcome in their old stomping grounds as they secretly untangle a twisted case without the benefit of the police, their loved ones, or the quality sourdough bakeries of the Bay Area. What they uncover will change the course of their relationships forever."

The film will (presumably) begin streaming on Peacock when the service launches widely July 15.

After a two-year hiatus, the sci-fi comedy Red Dwarf finally returned to television back in April with a feature-length film, Promised Land. Speaking with RadioTimes.com, Rimmer actor Chris Barrie discussed the future of the cult hit created by Rob Grant and Doug Naylor.

"I don’t think there’s any official word but I think from what [Doug] told me … well, I don’t know what I should say really, I think you’d better talk to [Doug] – but yeah, I think there’s something," he said. "There’s certainly the will from our side and rumor has it the will from other sides that are important in the whole process to do more. But there’s nothing concrete."

He later added: "Now I think we’re at the stage where there’s the possibility that they want to do more and more, so we’ll see!"

During an interview with the site in April, Naylor admitted that he'd like to do more movies if possible.

"I love the format of the film-length [episode] and would love to do more,” he said. “[I’ve got] lots of different stories … but until they actually go 'Yes, OK,' you don’t narrow it down. It depends on the budget, it depends who we can get to be in it."