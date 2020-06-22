WIRE Buzz: Golden Globes delayed; more V/H/S; and David F. Sandberg horror

The 2021 Golden Globes ceremony has been moved to Sunday, Feb. 28, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced today.

"To accommodate both domestic and international film and television productions, the HFPA will provide further guidance around eligibility, voting period, and revised nominations announcement timing in the coming weeks," says the announcement.

Credit: Paul Drinkwater/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

This isn't too surprising when you remember that the 93rd Oscars were pushed to April 25 of next year. In addition, the Academy is temporarily revising its eligibility rules to account for the lack of new theatrical releases during the health crisis. The 2021 BAFTAs were also postponed.

The 78th Annual Golden Globes will be hosted by SNL vets, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. NBC is airing the live event (taking place at the Beverly Hilton) at 8PM EST.

The V/H/S horror anthology film series is returning with a brand-new collection of spine-tingling tales, of terror writes The Hollywood Reporter.

Titled V/H/S 94, the project is on its way from franchise alums David Bruckner (The Night House and Spyglass' new Hellraiser movie) and filmmaking collective Radio Silence: Matt Bettinelli-Olpin, Tyler Gillett, and Chad Villella. Bettinelli-Olpin and Gillett directed last year's Ready or Not and are working on a fifth installment in the Scream franchise.

Simon Barrett (You're Next), Timo Tjahjanto (The Night Comes For Us) and Chloe Okuno (a newcomer known for the AFI short Slut) have all been tapped to helm stories for V/H/S 94. Other filmmakers are currently in talks with the above-mentioned producers (Bruckner is also credited as a writer). Unlike previous entries, the film "will be the first in the horror series to be presented in a single, fluid narrative, with each section linked up," adds THR.

Raven Banner Entertainment will shop the move to potential buyers at Cannes' virtual market. Brad Miska is producing alongside Josh Goldbloom, and Parinda Patel.

Video of V/H/S Official Trailer

The first V/H/S was released in 2012 and aside from segments by Bruckner and Radio Silence, also featured work from Ti West (Tales from the Loop), Adam Wingard (Godzilla vs. Kong), and Joe Swanberg (The Rental). Two sequels, V/H/S/2 and V/H/S: Viral, followed over the next two years. In 2016, Bruckner's segment from the original movie, Amateur Night, was fleshed out into its own feature, Siren, by Gregg Bishop. Two years later, Snapchat revived the IP with exclusive horror shorts.

David F. Sandberg is currently playing in the DC sandbox with Shazam!, but his real filmmaking passions lie in the realm of horror. The Lights Out director has crafted two horror shorts while in quarantine and according to Deadline, he's found his next terrifying studio project.

Lionsgate reportedly scooped up the rights to a genre spec script entitled The Culling by Stephen Herman. The story centers on a priest who secludes himself in a remote cabin to prepare for battle against a demon that terrorized his family when he was young. In addition to directing the feature, Sandberg will produce under his Mångata production banner alongside Lotta Losten.

David Sandberg on the set of Shazam

Sandberg is returning to helm the Shazam! sequel, which is slated to open in November 2022.