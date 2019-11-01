WIRE Buzz: Green Eggs and Ham serves up trailer; Francis Lawrence talks Hunger Games prequel; more

Stop knitting that Thneed for a second and watch the official trailer for Netflix's adaptation of Green Eggs and Ham. Executive produced by Ellen DeGeneres, this animated take on the classic Dr. Seuss book centers on a road tripping adventure shared by the cantankerous Guy (Michael Douglas) and his plucky companion, Sam (Adam DeVine).

Douglas and DeVine are just two members of an incredible voice cast that includes Keegan-Michael Key, Diane Keaton, Ilana Glazer, Eddie Izzard, Tracy Morgan, Daveed Diggs, John Turturro, Jeffrey Wright, and Jillian Bell.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of Green Eggs &amp; Ham Season 1 | Official Trailer | Netflix

“There were four years of actual production," said series creator/executive producer, Jared Stern, told Variety. "That was intentional, and that’s about normal for the quality of animation that we were aspiring to. A typical animated film can take close to three to four years for generally an hour-and-a-half of content. We have, I believe, around five and a half hours of content that we were trying to do at the level of a hand-drawn animated feature in that same amount of time.”

Stern is a veteran of animation, having written films like Wreck-It-Ralph and The Lego Batman Movie. He also produced last year's Smallfoot.

Green Eggs and Ham debuts on Netflix next Friday, Nov. 8.

Suazanne Collins' Hunger Games prequel novel won't be available until May, but a movie adaptation is already in the works. It may sound like putting the Peeta before the horse, but the four Hunger Games films starring Jennifer Lawrence brought in more than $2 billion worldwide. As such, it was a no-brainer for Lionsgate to start developing a big screen version.

As it turns out, the Catching Fire and Mockingjay movies may end up have something in common with the film adaptation of The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes: director Francis Lawrence.

"I've definitely been talking to Suzanne about it and to Lionsgate about it ... It's something that I would absolutely love to do," the Red Sparrow filmmaker recently told People.

Credit: Rodin Eckenroth/FilmMagic & Scholastic Press

Songbirds and Snakes will take place 64 years before the events of the first three books.

Lawrence is an executive producer and director on See, which premiered with Apple TV+ today.

Halloween may be behind us, but the scares are just about to begin.

A little over a week ago, news broke that Disney+ was moving forward with a sequel to Hocus Pocus, a 1993 classic that has remained a treasured gem among millennials, despite the fact that the movie bombed with critics and at the box office. When news of the follow-up film broke, it was rumored that Disney would try and court the three original stars, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy. Today, it seems like less of a rumor and more of an inevitability.

“Oh my goodness me. Oh, I hope they get to me before I’m a corpse,” Midler told Entertainment Tonight at her annual Hulaween gala in New York. “We wanna fly again. I hope Disney+ is a big success and I hope we get to do it, because [Winifred] is of course one of my favorite characters…. I can’t wait to read the script. We’re gonna see what happens."

Video of Hocus Pocus (1993) Trailer #1 | Movieclips Classic Trailers

"I heard about it online the same time as [everyone else]," added Najimy who was also in attendance at the event. "But here's the honest answer: Sarah and Bette and I all have a million projects and things that we're into, so I don't know if they're gonna offer us [roles]. I don't know if the worlds are going to collide so that we could all three do it at the same time."

Jessica Parker wasn't at the gala, but she did join the conversation virtually on her Instagram account by posting a photo of the three witch sisters from the original movie.

"Halloween 2019 ... One for the books. ... X, SJ," she wrote.

Disney+ goes live Tuesday, Nov. 12.