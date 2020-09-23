WIRE Buzz: Arrowverse plans return to filming; Truth Seekers busts ghosts in new trailer; and Playmobil

The Flash, Legends of Tomorrow, and more shows produced by Greg Berlanti have tentatively planned to resume their Vancouver-based productions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Per Deadline, Supergirl will kick off filming for its sixth and final season next month, Sep. 28. The Flash, meanwhile, is hoping to start shooting its seventh installment Thursday, Oct. 1. Going into its own sixth installment, Legends of Tomorrow is looking to follow that Monday, Oct. 5.

Superman and Lois Season 1, Titans Season 3, and an upcoming reboot of Kung-Fu plan to start production in mid-October, although no specific dates have been provided yet. Geoff Johns' Stargirl hopes to get its second season underway in late October. Lastly, Doom Patrol's third season is scheduled to ramp up in January of the new year.

Credit: The CW

"As is the case with any production during COVID, the dates are tentative and subject to change," writes Deadline. "Some of the series mentioned in this story had earlier target start dates that were subsequently pushed, a common occurrence amid the ongoing pandemic."

Batwoman and Riverdale have already resumed filming in Canada. In particular, Batwoman is going into its second season with a brand-new actress, Javicia Leslie, in the title role.

Truth Seekers, Amazon's new comedy series about a group of part-time paranormal investigators led by Nick Frost, officially arrives on Prime Video Friday, Oct. 30. To celebrate the premiere news, the streaming service posted the official trailer for the show, which co-stars Simon Pegg, Emma D'Arcy, Samson Kayo, Malcolm McDowell, Susie Wokoma, and Julian Barratt.

Until now, Gus (Frost) and his colleagues — Elton (Kayo) and Astrid (D'Arcy) — have only been playing in the minor leagues of ghost-busting. Now, they're about to learn that "there's a bigger world out there." They're not just dealing with restless spirits, but evil entities intent on inflicting pain. Something wicked (and hilarious) this way comes...

Video of Truth Seekers – Official Trailer | Prime Video

Frost and Pegg (who plays Gus's boss) created the project alongside James Serafinowicz and Nat Saunders.

"You have to not make fun of the horror," Pegg said during Comic-Con@Home in July. "It's tempting with genre fare to kind of parody that because it's fairly easy to parody something that asks you to suspend your disbelief because you can kind of fold your arms and go 'meh.' But the key with horror-comedy is to take the horror completely seriously and allow the comedy to exist adjacent to it."

You may have noticed that Truth Seekers is set to drop the very same day as Season 2 of The Mandalorian. Which one will you be watching first? Happy streaming!

Whoa, this is heavy, Doc.

Using its own figurines, Playmobil faithfully recreated the Back to the Future sequence at the Enchantment Under the Sea dance, where Marty McFly nearly disappears forever before his father, George, knocks out Biff and woos Lorraine. His future assured, Marty jams out to Chuck Berry's "Johnny B. Goode," a song that he inadvertently ends up inventing. The Playmobil sketch even features the recognizable dolly shot across the dance floor of dancing 1950s high schoolers.

Playmobil actually has three new Back to the Future offerings: the time-traveling DeLorean (includes Marty, Doc, Einstein. plutonium case, skateboard, and remote control); Doc and Marty (includes Marty's red guitar and "Save The Clock Tower" newspaper); and an Advent Calendar (includes the DeLorean and characters between the 1955 and 1985 timelines).

Check them out here. Where you're going, you won't need roads.