WIRE Buzz: Gunpowder Milkshake targets first look; Marty McFly returns in music video; Oracle

Move over, John Wick! There are some new assassins in town. STX Films has released our very first look at Gunpowder Milkshake with three production stills from the upcoming action-thriller from Big Bad Wolves director Navot Papushado. The film stars Guardians of the Galaxy's Karen Gillan as Sam, a woman who was raised by a ruthless crime syndicate known as The Firm after her assassin mother (Game of Thrones' Lena Headey) abandoned her at the age of 12. Fifteen years later, and Sam has followed in her mother's footsteps as a lethal murderer for hire, cleaning up The Firm's messes.

Sam finds herself a target of her employers when she decides to protect an innocent 8-year-old girl named Emily (Chloe Colemaan). If you've seen The Mandalorian or Birds of Prey, you know where this one is going, folks.

To stay alive, she'll have to not only reunite with her mother, but with a group of equally badass ladies known as The Librarians (Angela Bassett, Michelle Yeoh, and Carla Gugino). "These three generations of women must now learn to trust each other, stand up to The Firm and their army of henchmen, and raise hell against those who could take everything from them," reads the official synopsis.

Take a look at the first production stills below (hopefully, a trailer can't be too far behind):

Chloe Coleman, Ralph Ineson, Adam Nagaitis, Michael Smiley, and Paul Giamatti co-star.

Written by Papushado and Ehud Lavski, the movie doesn't have a release date yet. Andrew Rona, Alex Heineman serve as producers.

"Whatever you do, Nas...don't go to 2020," says Michael J. Fox in the Western-themed teaser trailer for Lil Nas X's "Holiday."

After three decades, Fox is back as the time-traveling Marty McFly (dressed in his Back to the Future Part III "Clint Eastwood" get-up) to warn the young rapper about the dangers of the new decade. At 59, the actor is the Doc Brown for a new generation. His incredible cameo is sure to help the yuletide track become another memorable hit for Lil Nas X after the artist's massive success with 2018's Grammy-winning "Old Town Road."

Indeed, the teaser for the new song includes a few bars of "Old Town Road" as Nas rides into a frontier town, just as Satna Claus is booted from the local saloon. Nas picks up St. Nick's hat and learns that he is the new Kris Kringle (à la Tim Allen in The Santa Clause or Art Carney in The Twilight Zone's "Night of the Meek"). His horse turns into a sleigh pulled by a pack of reindeer and he takes off with a sonic boom.

Watch now:

The full video and accompanying song is set to drop this Friday, Nov. 13.

Per Deadline, Ryan Destiny (Grown-ish) and Heather Graham (The Stand) have boarded an upcoming psychological horror project entitled Oracle. Will Packer and James Lopez are producing the feature, which will be directed by Daniel di Grado. Michael Ross and Corey Harrell penned the script based on a story by Jaime Primak-Sullivan, who will executive produce. Production is expected to take place in New Orleans, although it's unclear when filming will actually begin.

The film's story is said to center around "a young woman who accepts a job on a property with a traumatic past," writes Deadline. "Upon her arrival, she soon realizes that the nightmares of her childhood are connected to the evil in the house."

Baby Ariel (Z-O-M-B-I-E-S 2), Rebecca Martin (Henry Danger), Olive Abercrombie (The Haunting of Hill House), and Nicholas and Cameron Crovetti (Big Little Lies) are set to co-star. In particular, Cameron Crovetti played Ryan (Becca Butcher's son) in Season 2 of The Boys.