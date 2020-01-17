WIRE Buzz: Guns Akimbo trailer shoots up Daniel Radcliffe; AMC considers The Terror S3; more

Harry Potter is not having a very good day in the official trailer for Guns Akimbo, a madcap shoot-em-up film from writer/director Jason Lei Howden.

Hogwarts graduate Daniel Radcliffe stars as Miles, a nebbishy video game developer, who wakes up one morning to find that he has two guns bolted to his hands. Without the use of any formal training (or pants), he's forced to partake in the real-world, fight-to-the-death video game known as Skizm.

To win, he must take out the game's top player known as Nix (Ready or Not's Samara Weaving). Miles tries to end the madness once and for all by setting his sights on the people behind Skizm and offers an alliance between himself and Nix.

The movie — which first premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival in September — co-stars Natasha Liu Bordizzo, Ned Dennehy, and Rhys Darby.

"Guns Akimbo is pretty much all bang, splat and boom, a nonstop chase with frequent gaming and text-messaging graphics onscreen further heightening the resemblance to Grand Theft Auto and similar games. There’s also wall-to-wall, on-the-nose oldies filling in any audio space not occupied by Enis Rotthoff’s thumping techno score," wrote Variety's Dennis Harvey in his review of the project.

Guns Akimbo enters the game in theaters everywhere on Friday, Feb. 28.

With two critically-acclaimed seasons of The Terror under AMC's belt, one wonders if the network is working on a third season of its mashup anthology of history and horror. Well, it's not as much of a sure thing as you might think, according to AMC president Sarah Barnett.

“I love the concept of historical and horror. Horror is such a brilliant metaphorical way to talk about being human and the jagged emotions we feel, it’s wonderful," she recently told Deadline. "So, setting it in such a heightened and particular historical moment that has great stakes, such as internment camps or the north west passage, is really interesting. I’m curious how we can [continue] that franchise and look at what works. We don’t just want to keep doing the same thing, what would a season three look like."

Based on Dan Simmons' 2007 novel of the same name, Season 1 of The Terror, which aired in 2018, focused on the mysterious disappearance of the Antarctic expedition led by Captain Sir John Franklin in the mid-1800s. Taking inspiration from such terrifying classics as John Carpenter's The Thing, the show sailed its way to a 93 percent score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Set during WWII, Season 2 of the show, sub-titled Infamy, was all about America's mistreatment of Japanese-Americans after the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in 1941. The second outing wasn't quite as critically beloved as its predecessor, but still holds a still-excellent 80 percent fresh on Rotten Tomatoes.

Hank Azaria will be giving up the voice role of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon on The Simpsons, the actor revealed to /FILM earlier this week.

“All we know there is I won’t be doing the voice anymore, unless there’s someway to transition it or something,” said Azaria, who previously admitted he was "willing to step aside" from the part.

“We all made the decision together,” he added. “We all agreed on it. We all feel like it’s the right thing and good about it.”

Whether this means that Apu will no longer appear on the show or if he'll be voiced by an actor of Indian descent, remains to be seen.

In recent years, the long-running animated series has faced negative backlash over the Kwik-E-Mart character, whom some fans see as a culturally insensitive depiction of people from India.

Azaria is also known for providing the voices of Moe Szyslak, Chief Wiggum, and Carl Carlson.

The Simpsons was recently renewed through 2021.