WIRE Buzz: Daniel Radcliffe returns to Harry Potter; Mark Hamill vamps it up; Back to the Future reunion

Daniel Radcliffe is making his triumphant return to the world of Harry Potter with a star-studded reading of the first book in J.K. Rowling's magical YA series: Sorcerer's Stone. That's Philosopher's Stone if you live in the United Kingdom.

Radcliffe, who played the titular boy wizard across eight films, will kick things off with the first chapter ("The Boy Who Lived" — watch here) before handing over the reigns to 16 other celebs like Stephen Fry (the series' narrator in the U.K.), Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamanader in the Fantastic Beasts movies), Claudia Kim (Nagini in The Crimes of Grindelwald), Noma Dumezweni (Hermione Granger in the Cursed Child stage play), Dakota Fanning, and more.

Video of Harry Potter at Home | Wizarding World

The reading is part of "Harry Potter at home," a three-pronged campaign to keep fans entertained at home as they self-isolate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Mark Hamill is extremely famous for his voiceover work, but that doesn't mean he can't play a live-action vampire every once in a while. Thanks to Entertainment Weekly, we now have our first look at the Star Wars actor as a blood-sucking ghoul in Season 2 of What We Do in the Shadows.

We don't know the name of his character, but it's been revealed that he's "a vengeful enemy from Laszlo's (Matt Berry) past who appears without warning to settle a personal debt."

"I would've been happy just visiting the set, they certainly didn't need me to come in and mess it up somehow," Hamill joked to EW. "But I thought I would check out the script and see what they had in mind. I expected the role to be like the next door neighbor or someone who works at the Department of Motor Vehicles. When I read I was going to play a vampire, I just about shot out of my chair. What a great honor!"

Hamill's episode — "On the Run" — airs on FX Wednesday, May 13.

Following up the success of his virtual Goonies reunion, actor Josh Gad is now set to reunite the cast and crew of another '80s classic: Back to the Future. It was also executive produced by Steven Spielberg, so we expect the director make another appearance on Gad's YouTube channel.

As for the other guests, it's probably safe to assume we'll see Michael J. Fox (Marty McFly), Christopher Lloyd (Doc Brown), Lea Thompson (Lorraine McFly), Thomas F. Wilson (Biff Tannen), Claudia Wells (the original Jennifer Parker), Robert Zemeckis (director/co-screenwriter), Bob Gale (co-screenwriter), and Alan Silvestri (composer).

Crispin Glover (George McFly) has had a rocky relationship with the franchise (which celebrates its 35th anniversary this year) since the end of Part I, so it would be nothing short of miraculous if he were to show up.

Video of Episode 2 Teaser | Back to the Future

The time traveling video conference will debut Monday, May 11 at 12 p.m. EST.