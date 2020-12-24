WIRE Buzz: Cobra Kai S3 coming early; Haunting's indefinite hiatus; TRON soundtrack

Anyone hoping for yet another installment of Mike Flanagan's Haunting Netflix anthology series will have to wait a while — possibly a long, long while as the Doctor Sleep director recently tweeted that he has no plans to make a new installment of the series anytime soon.

"At the moment there are no plans for more chapters," said the Haunt of Hill House creator, who isn't completely ruling out the possibility of more. "Never say never, of course, but right now we are focused on a full slate of other Intrepid projects for 2021 and beyond. If things change we will absolutely let everyone know!"

Flanagan, who recently wrapped shooting on his latest project, Midnight Mass, surprised everyone by announcing a second season of the popular show, titled The Haunting of Bly Manor, this one based on the short stories of Henry James — namely the Turn of the Screw — much like how Hill House was inspired by the novel of the same name by Shirley Jackson.

Bly Manor tells the story of a young American au pair (Victoria Pedretti) who moves into a large house in the country to help take care of two young children who'd lost both their parents. However, as she soon realizes, some ghosts are real and others may be harder to escape than she'd anticipated.

Carla Gugino also stars, along with Rahul Kohli, T'nia Miller, Oliver Jackson Cohen, Tahirah Sharif, Amelia Eve, Amelie Bea Smith, Benjamin Evan Ainsworth, and Henry Thomas.

Midnight Mass is expected to premiere in 2021.

Some presents don’t come until after Christmas. In a leg-sweeping surprise move, Netflix has revealed it’s springing the release of Season 3 of Cobra Kai on viewers early, getting Daniel and Johnny back in the dojo a week sooner than the streamer had previously announced.

Rather than dropping on Jan. 8, Cobra Kai will instead ring in the new year for Netflix, debuting its third season on the very first day of 2021. The show’s Jan. 1 arrival will be followed a day later with a Jan. 2 cast appearance on The Netflix Afterparty, where they’ll join hosts David Spade, Fortune Feimster, and London Hughes to chat about all the changes Season 3 is bringing to the Valley.

Unfolding more than three decades after the events of The Karate Kid, Cobra Kai finds Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) reviving their teenage rivalry, all while training a new generation of aspiring martial arts masters who come with high school problems of their own. Cobra Kai was a breakout hit when it first debuted on YouTube Premium (then called YouTube Red) back in 2018, and fans took it as a huge vote of confidence for the show’s future when Netflix acquired the series’s first two seasons back in June, while announcing it would also be getting a third season.

Season 3 of Cobra Kai hits Netflix at its new debut date on Jan. 1. In October, Netflix also revealed that the series has been renewed for Season 4.

Even though the movie itself just celebrated its 10th anniversary, the 2010 release of TRON: Legacy was by no means the “End of Line” for Daft Punk’s futuristic, electro-sheen accompanying soundtrack.

A full decade on from TRON: Legacy’s release in theaters, the enigmatic EDM duo has just re-released the movie’s musical score in a new expanded format, serving up 9 additional new pieces in a streaming package titled TRON: Legacy — The Complete Edition.

First spotted by Polygon, the re-release of the Grammy-nominated soundtrack is timed to commemorate the movie’s 10-year milestone. Though the 9 “new” tracks that come with Complete Edition aren’t entirely new, until now, they’ve only appeared “in other forms, like vinyl release exclusives or iTunes exclusives.” The new release landed at both Apple Music and Spotify this week, and is available for streaming at both platforms now.

In the meantime, there’s been no recent word from Disney on the status of the upcoming third TRON movie, which Deadline reported in August would star Jared Leto for a treatment from indie film director Garth Davis. While we wait, at least we have Daft Punk’s tunes to keep us company — as well as TRON: Legacy itself, which remains just a streaming click away at Disney+.