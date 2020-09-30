WIRE Buzz: 'His House' trailer tells an immigrant horror tale; major Batwoman and Locke & Key casting

Bly Manor isn't the only terrifying domicile coming to Netflix in the near future. Today, the streaming giant unveiled the hair-raising first trailer for His House, a horror tale wrapped up in a parable about modern day immigration.

Written and directed by Remi Weekes in his feature debut, it looks to be a sizzling combination of Poltegeist and District 9. The film follows a young couple (Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù and Wunmi Mosaku) that escapes war-torn South Sudan for a better life in the U.K. However, their new home in a small English town isn't the respite they hoped it would be, as evil starts to ooze out of the woodwork of a house they cannot leave. Doctor Who's Matt Smith rounds out the cast.

Weeks brought the project to Sundance last winter, saying: "I think we've been very good in the West to sell a fantasy of what the West is and it's really convincing. For many people who come to England, they feel like, 'Oh, this is it!' And that's always very fascinating."

Check out the trailer below:

Video of HIS HOUSE | Official Trailer | Netflix

"The two characters are from South Sudan, the Dinka tribe, so we did a lot of research into them," Weekes said at Sundance. "A lot of the ideas and myths within the film are based on the stories that are popular there. It was really fun to research. We went through the scripts again and again in terms of language and food and just little things that will butt against British things and Britishness."

Yariv Milchan, Michael Schaefer, and Natalie Lehman, Eva Yates, Stuart Manashil, and Steven Schneider serve as producers on the movie. His House drops onto Netflix Friday, Oct. 30.

After peeling off faces in Birds of Prey, Victor Zsasz will terrorize Javicia Leslie's Batwoman in Season 2 of The CW series.

Entertainment Weekly confirmed this morning that Alex Morf has been cast as the sadistic DC felon created by Alan Grant and Norm Breyfogle. Morf previously played around in Batman's hometown as Sykes in Gotham. The small screen iteration of Victor is described as "a charismatic, skilled hitman with high, unpredictable energy. He proudly carves tally marks onto his skin for every victim he kills."

Credit: Walter McBride/WireImage & DC Comics

Chris Messina played the villain earlier this year in Cathy Yan's Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, where he served as Black Mask's right-hand man. Tim Booth and Anthony Carrigan also portrayed Zsasz in Batman Begins and Gotham respectively.

Leslie replaced Ruby Rose in the title super-role after the latter decided to part ways with the show in May. Leslie won't be playing Kate Kane, but Ryan Wilder, a character inspired by Kane's exploits.

Morf is also known for roles in Mr. Robot, Marvel's Daredevil and Mindhunter.

Locke & Key is getting ready to unlock the door of imagination once again with a few updates for Season 2.

According to Deadline, the Netflix adaptation has upped both Aaron Ashmore ("Duncan Locke") and Hallea Jones ("Eden Hawkins") to series regulars (the two played recurring characters in the debut season). In addition, Brendan Hines (The Tick) has been added as a brand-new regular: Josh Bennett, "a charismatic and mysterious new history teacher at Matheson Academy with a secret agenda." Liyou Abere (The Boys) is set to guest star as Amie Bennett, "a spirited 11-year-old who becomes fast friends with Bode and an ally against the evil forces threatening the Lockes."

Video of Locke &amp; Key | Official Trailer | Netflix

Darby Stanchfield ("Nina Locke"), Connor Jessup ("Tyler Locke"), Emilia Jones ("Kinsey Locke"), Jackson Robert Scott ("Bode Locke"), Laysla De Oliveira ("Dodge"), Petrice Jones ("Scot Cavendish"), Bill Heck ("Rendell Locke"), Thomas Mitchell Barnett ("Sam Lesser"), Sherri Saum ("Ellie Whedon"), Cody Bird ("Rufus Whedon"), Jesse Camacho ("Doug Brazelle"), Asha Bromfield ("Zadie Wells"), and Griffin Gluck ("Gabe") return to play their roles from Season 1.

Production on the show recently picked back up in Canada with strict COVID-19 safety guidelines in place. Locke & Key adapts the hit IDW comic book series created by by Joe Hill and Gabriel Rodríguez.