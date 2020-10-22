WIRE Buzz: Uncharted's Tom Holland meets video game Nathan Drake; Servant S2 date set; 'Hitpig' cast

Peter Dinklage (Game of Thrones) and Lilly Singh (A Little Late With Lilly Singh) will voice the lead characters in Hitpig, an upcoming animated film from U.K.-based Aniventure, Deadline confirmed this morning.

Co-directed by Cinzia Angelini (a storyboard artist on Minions) and Maurizio Parimbelli (an animator on Harry Potter And The Order Of The Phoenix), the movie takes place in a futuristic world inhabited by talking animals. The story begins when the titular, slop-loving bounty hunter (Dinklage) accepts his next target: Pickles, a naive and happy-go-lucky elephant (Singh). While Hitpig initially views Pickles as a simple payday, "the unlikely pair find themselves on an unexpected adventure criss-crossing the globe that brings out the best in both of them," reads the official synopsis.

"Peter will bring equal parts a huge heart and fantastic humor to his character,” Angelini said in a statement published by Deadline.

"There is no one funnier than Lilly,” added Parimbelli. "But she’ll also bring a warmth and loving side to Pickles."

Berkeley Breathed (the creator of comic strips like Opus and Bloom County) penned the screenplay and serves as the film's lead character designer. Both Hitpig and Pickles appear in Breathed's 2008 picture book Pete & Pickles.

"[Peter and Lilly will] bring heartfelt, hilarious performances to our lead characters and deliver the message and theme I had intended when I conceived the story, the hope that unexpected connection can deliver in our disconnected lives. I’m in humbled awe of our entire crew and the endless reserves of ingenuity that they’re bringing to this movie," he said.

Rainn Wilson (Utopia), RuPaul (RuPaul’s Drag Race), Hannah Gadsby (Nanette), and Dany Boon (Raid: Special Unit) have also been in the cast in the project, which is currently in production. It's expected to bow in 2022.

Tom Holland may be playing a younger version of Nathan Drake in Sony's upcoming Uncharted movie, but the actor isn't forgetting the series' deep roots. In an official image posted by Naughty Dog, we see Holland sharing a moment with Nolan North, the voice actor behind Drake in the video games. We can only hope this means North will have some kind of cameo in the live-action translation, which also stars Mark Wahlberg, Antonio Banderas, Sophia Taylor Ali, and Tati Gabrielle.

"Find someone who looks at you like Nate looks at Nate," reads the caption, poking fun at the double vision (cue Foreigner).

Venom's Ruben Fleischer is helming the video game adaptation after several directors (like Shawn Levy and Travis Knight) bowed out of the Sony-produced project. Iron Man screenwriters Art Marcum and Matt Holloway wrote the script. Production restarted over the summer and Uncharted is now eyeing a theatrical release date of July 16, 2021.

Ready for more Servant? The second season of Apple TV+'s atmospheric thriller will officially premiere on Friday, Jan. 15. The news was confirmed by executive producer M. Night Shyamalan, who posted a small promo video full of highlights from Season 1, as well as Twitter testimonials from horror mavens such as Stephen King and Guillermo del Toro.

Production on Season 2 was forced to shut down over COVID concerns, but in a tweet posted over the summer, Shyamalan assured viewers that filming was slated to pick back up in the fall. Servant was renewed for a second installment ahead of its premiere back in November of last year. If Shyamalan gets his way, the series will run for six seasons.

Set in Philadelphia, the show is about a young couple — Dorothy and Sean Turner (Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) —coming to terms with the death of their newborn son. Their worlds are turned upside down when a strange nanny (Nell Tiger Free) is hired to watch over the therapy doll that helped Dorothy cope with the loss. At the end of the first season, she finally came to realize the true circumstances surrounding her baby's untimely death.