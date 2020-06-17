WIRE Buzz: IDW's new Goosebumps comic; Dan Harmon Fox deal; Attack the Block sequel

IDW is wading into the terrifying muck of R.L. Stine's imagination with a comic book miniseries inspired by the 14th Goosebumps novel ever written: The Werewolf of Fever Swamp (1993). The five-issue Secrets of the Swamp is being written by Marieke Nijkamp (The Oracle Code) and illustrated by Yasmin Flores Montanez (Captain Marvel). Rebecca Nalty (Red Sonja) is handling colors.

By way of plot, readers will be introduced to Blake, a 12-year-old girl spending the summer with her eccentric aunt in Fever Swamp. Expecting to while away the boredom-filled hours with video games and mosquito bites, Blake instead finds herself in the middle of a turf war between werewolves and wolf hunters. To get out alive, she'll have to utilize all of her gaming prowess.

"I have fond memories of Goosebumps terrifying me as a kid, and I'm thrilled to get to play around in Fever Swamp now," Nijkamp said in a statement. "Secrets is a story all about finding your place in a new town, figuring out who your friends are, and dealing with the deadly monsters that lurk in the shadows. With Yasmin bringing the characters to life in such a wonderful way, I hope you'll get caught in its snare too. Of course, in Fever Swamp, all secrets have sharp teeth, so best be careful you don't get bitten."

You can check out the different covers below. The one on the left (Cover A) was drawn by Bill Underwood and the one on the right (the Retailer Incentive edition) was drawn by Clara Meath.

"I've wanted to work with Marieke for a long time, and I'm absolutely thrilled that we're doing a Goosebumps book together," added editor Chase Marotz, who is co-editing the book with Elizabeth Brei. "Secrets of the Swamp captures the same magic of the stories that terrified and delighted me as a kid, and I think everyone's going to love the book that she, Yasmin, and Rebecca are creating."

Goosebumps: Secrets of the Swamp kicks off in September.

Dan Harmon is lending his creative talents to Fox Entertainment under a deal that includes a new animated show from the Rick and Morty co-creator, Deadline confirmed today. Harmon, who also created Community on NBC, will develop the series, which is eyeing a spring 2022 premiere.

"Before joining the network ranks, I was an independent producer who had the opportunity to work with Dan on one of my very first projects. His singular voice, tenor and conviction to always deliver the unexpected in the stories he tells, let me know right away that he was a special talent," Fox Entertainment president Michael Thorn said in a statement run by Deadline. "As one of the most prolific creators working in the business today ... there's no better creative partner to have than Dan Harmon."

There are no details on what the creator's got cooking for the network, but we're ready to laugh at whatever meta comedy Harmon comes up with. Fox's current lineup of original animated programming is made up of The Simpsons, Family Guy, Bob's Burgers, Bless the Harts, and Duncanville. Two more, Housebroken and The Great North, are set to join the roster.

A follow-up film to 2011's Attack of the Block — famous for marking the big screen debut of Star Wars' John Boyega — may be in the works, according to original writer-director Joe Cornish.

"We've got ideas," the filmmaker told Empire Magazine. "I met with John a couple of months ago to talk about it. We've always had ideas after the first one. But obviously, we've both been busy doing different things."

The film, which centers on a gang of teenagers fighting off an alien invasion in London, was critically acclaimed upon release. It hit a 90 percent on Rotten Tomatoes, drawing favorable comparisons to early Spielberg. Much of the praise, however, was directed at the movie's ability to expertly balance horror and comedy, while also exploring socially relevant topics. Despite a lackluster box office performance, Attack the Block remains a strong and cult-ish fan favorite. While the 10th anniversary is fast approaching, Cornish isn't fazed by trying to revisit the characters as adults.

"In a way, the longer you leave it, the more interesting it is," he said to Empire. "So that's all I'll say."