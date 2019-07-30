WIRE Buzz: It: Chapter One floating back with extra footage; Joss Whedon's The Nevers

WIRE Buzz! Get yer WIRE Buzz here! No down payments or hidden costs. In fact, this roundup of genre news is totally free of charge! Learn about a horror re-release, some high-profile HBO castings, and a new service hailing from The CW.

Ahead of Chapter Two's release in early September, It: Chapter One is coming back to theaters for a special re-release that will include never-before-seen footage of the upcoming sequel, which centers around the Losers' Club as adults. The eight minutes of footage will play after the end credits (much like the Avengers: Endgame "Bring Back" event) and can only be viewed for two nights in August (Saturday, August 3, and Tuesday, August 6).

During its initial theatrical run in September of 2017, It: Chapter One (directed by Andy Muschietti) scared up just over $700 million at the global box office, with $372 million of that figure coming from foreign markets. In North America, the film raked in $327.4 million.

More info on the limited-time engagement can be found on Fandango's website here.

Also directed by Muschietti, It: Chapter Two opens in theaters everywhere Friday, Sept. 6.

Joss Whedon's forthcoming sci-fi/fantasy series for HBO, The Nevers, just boosted its cast with 12 more actors, including Olivia Williams (Miss Austen Regrets), James Norton (Grantchester), Tom Riley (Dark Heart), Ann Skelly (Death and Nightingales), Ben Chaplin (The Children Act), Pip Torrens (The Crown), Zackary Momoh (Seven Seconds), Amy Manson (Torchwood), Nick Frost (Fighting With My Family), Rochelle Neil (Death in Paradise), Eleanor Tomlinson (Poldark), and Denis O’Hare (This Is Us).

Per Deadline, the actors are taking up the following roles:

Williams is Lavinia Bidlow. A wealthy spinster and champion of the “Touched,” Lavinia funds the Orphanage (where Amalia and many of the Touched live) through her vast family fortune. She is stern and old-fashioned, but as strong-willed and clever as anyone she confronts.

Norton is Hugo Swan, a pansexual posh boy whose charm has about five years left on its lease. He runs a secret club and a side trade in blackmail. He's devoted to fulfilling everyone's worst impression of him – and fascinated by the Touched.

, a pansexual posh boy whose charm has about five years left on its lease. He runs a secret club and a side trade in blackmail. He’s devoted to fulfilling everyone’s worst impression of him – and fascinated by the Touched. Riley is Augustus “Augie” Bidlow , a sweet, disarming nerd and Lavinia’s younger brother. A keen ornithologist, Augie is happy to let his older sister take the reins of the family fortune. He finds the Touched unnerving, but is drawn to them by his increasing infatuation with Miss Adair, and by the schemes of his nefarious best friend, Hugo.

Skelly is Penance Adair , Amalia’s (Donnelly) dearest friend, and one of the first women to join her cause. A devout – yet heretically progressive – Irish girl, Penance has genius for invention. She is delighted by her power, and her default is love and acceptance. But she’s firm in her moral sense, and will be guided by what’s right over what’s expedient every time.

Chaplin is Detective Frank Mundi . Big, gruff, and deeply moral, Detective Mundi trusts no one, least of all himself: His reputation for sudden violence (and excessive drink) is not unwarranted. Frank finds himself caught between the powerful, who ignore the the laws of the land, and newly empowered, who ignore the laws of physics.

Torrens is Lord Massen – Staunch, unflappable, and merciless in his defense of the British Empire, this former General, now Peer, may be the only man who sees clearly what havoc these few strange people can wreak upon the established order. Which he will protect, one way or another.

Momoh is Doctor Horatio Cousens. One of the few successful West Indian physicians in London. Married with a young son, Horatio’s fortunes took a dark turn when he met Amalia and discovered his own ability. Now he works with her, and with the Beggar King, those who don’t care who is or isn’t “different.”

Manson is Maladie. Committed by her husband (and genuinely unstable), she’s been warped by a power she can’t understand, and tortured by doctors intent on finding its source. She now lives underground, runs a gang and is on an infamous murder spree. She affects a theatrical parody of a bedlam waif, but mad as she is, she’s a woman with a purpose.

Frost is Declan Orrun, aka The Beggar King. Charismatic and brutal, Declan runs – or has a piece of – most of the low-level criminal activity in the city. He’s perfectly happy to help Amalia and her cause – and equally happy to sell them out. He backs winners, and the Touched are long odds.

Neil is Annie Carbey, aka Bonfire, Annie is a career criminal who landed the ability to control fire and is happy to hire it out. Came up rough, stayed that way, but she’s neither impulsive nor cruel – just looking out for herself. No matter who she works with or for, Annie trusts only Annie, and the fire.

Tomlinson is Mary Brighton. Gentle but surprisingly resilient, Mary pursued her dream of singing on stage. A disappointing career and a broken engagement haven’t diminished her spirit. She’s going to be great. She’s going to be very surprised how.

O’Hare is Dr. Edmund Hague. A gifted American surgeon, he uses his skills in the coldest, most brutal way possible. But it’s all in the name of progress!

Outlander's Laura Donnelly had already been confirmed as lead for the show, which is set in Victorian (aka late 19th century) England and centers around a group of women with superpowers. Filming began for the project earlier this month. Whedon is directing while also penning the scripts with his fellow Buffy vets Jane Espenson and Doug Petrie. Whedon is serving as showrunner and executive producer, too.

With so many studios and companies breaking into the streaming space, The CW is now planning on carving out its own piece of the digital pie. Today the network announced that CW Seed (a free streaming service) will be launching a "24/7 digital linear channel" called CW Seed Live in late fall of this year. According to the release, Live "will launch featuring original content provided by PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly through the PeopleTV property."

“For the past six years, CW Seed, has been a digital entertainment destination of innovation, incubation and experimentation that is free and ad-supported with no subscription, login or authentication. CW Seed ‘Live’ will give us additional opportunities to introduce a variety of new and current CW Seed series to our audience, as well as experiment with different types of digital content,” said Rick Haskins, executive vice president, marketing and digital, in a statement. “We’re thrilled to launch the channel with such esteemed content partners as PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly.”

At this time, CW Seed already plays host to genre programming such as Pushing Daisies, Constantine: City of Demons, and Forever. In addition, Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons and The Pledge are already in active development for CW Seed. The latter project, coming from the minds of Saw producers Josh Stolberg and Pete Goldfinger, is a horror-comedy series based in a sorority house.

“CW Seed aligns extremely well with PeopleTV, and we are excited to make our entertainment and lifestyle content available to their audience,” added Bruce Gersh, president of PEOPLE, Entertainment Weekly, People en Espanol and Four M Studios at Meredith Corporation. “PeopleTV’s distribution and audience continues to expand on premium partners, and CW Seed is a perfect match.”