WIRE Buzz: James Cameron's Resident Evil love; Danny Boyle's Methuselah movie; Superman and Lois

James Cameron is on the forefront of shaping the tastes of film-goers, but what does the legendary filmmaker like to watch when he's not pushing the boundaries of cinema?

"One of my guilty pleasure films that I actually think is quite beautifully made is Resident Evil," the director told Empire for the magazine's big summer issue. "Watching Michelle Rodriguez in that film, moving like this feral creature, is joyful."

Credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

Rodriguez played the character of Rain in Resident Evil (2002) and Resident Evil: Retribution (2012), both of which were helmed by Paul W.S. Anderson. Cameron worked with Rodriguez on the first Avatar, (2009), where she portrayed the late Trudy Chacón.

Cameron's affinity for a movie based on a video game series that blends horror and action isn't too surprising. After all, he did expertly combine the two genres in Aliens and his Terminator duology.

In the world of video games, the PlayStation Twitter announced this week that Nemesis is now a playable character in Resident Evil Resistance.

"Nemesis takes on many forms in Resident Evil 3 which changes both its appearance and actions," says the official PS blog. "In Resident Evil Resistance, we choose to use the most widely-known humanoid form and tried to design its skills in a way that will best resonate with people who have played Resident Evil 3."

Danny Boyle is going biblical (maybe, kind of?) for his first directorial gig following his split with the James Bond series. According to Variety, Boyle has partnered with Black Panther's Michael B. Jordan for Methuselah, a mystery Warner Bros. project that could launch an entire franchise.

Per Variety's sources, the studio's original plan was to directly adapt the Old Testament story of Methuselah, a man who was said to have lived for almost 1000 years. He was also the grandfather of notorious ark builder, Noah. Now, "the creative team is taking a new approach with the plot" for the film, which originally had Tom Cruise in the starring role.

Credit: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images & Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Jordan is producing alongside Boyle, David Heyman and Jeffrey Clifford.

Simon Beaufoy, the Hollywood scribe who previously worked with Boyle on Slumdog Millionaire and 127 Hours, is being tapped to rewrite Methuselah's screenplay. Tony Gilroy (Rogue One) reportedly wrote the latest draft, basing it on a treatment from James Watkins (McMafia).

Anthony Hopkins played a version of Methuselah in Darren Aronofsky's Noah.

No new Arrowverse programming will air until 2021, but The CW has offered up a small tease of its latest DC creation: Superman and Lois. The first poster for the series (airing next January) is all about the titular characters played by Tyler Hoechlin and Elizabeth Tulloch. And in case the Man of Steel costume wasn't enough context for you, there's also the Daily Planet building off in the distance.

Feast your eyes:

Superman and Lois co-stars Wolé Parks, Jordan Elsass, Alexander Garfin, Dylan Walsh, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, and Inde Navarrette.

Elsewhere, DC Universe's Titans is very close to getting its third season underway. Speaking with Collider, producer/writer Akiva Goldsman provided a small update on its progress.

“[Producer] Greg Walker is running the writers room on season 3," he said. "Stories have been developed but everything is a bit slowed down, obviously. Season 3 is planning to go in front of the cameras as soon as possible.”

Beyond that, Goldsman was a bit more tight-lipped when it came to confirming any story elements, including the question of whether or not Batman (Iain Glen) will return.