WIRE Buzz: Wan's secret horror project finds lead; Snake Eyes lands its Storm Shadow; more

In this roundup of breaking genre news, we discuss James Wan, Snake Eyes, and Doom Patrol Season 1.

James Wan's secret horror project that he's shooting before Aquaman 2 just found its male lead in the form of Containment's George Young, Variety has confirmed. Young will lead the film alongside Annabelle Wallis, whose casting was confirmed two days ago.

The project is titled "Silvercup" at the moment, but details surrounding the plot and characters are being kept tightly under wraps.

Wan co-wrote the screenplay with Ingrid Bisu and recent teased location scouting for the film via his Instagram account. Production is expected to kick off this fall with Wan planning to film the highly-anticipated Aquaman sequel in 2020.

Just days after we learned that Henry Golding (Crazy Rich Asians) would lead the Snake Eyes movie at Paramount, TheWrap is now reporting that Andrew Koji (Warrior) has joined the G.I. Joe spinoff's cast as the eponymous hero's eventual arch-nemesis Storm Shadow.

Koji will be the second actor to play the iconic character in the live-action space after Byung-hun Lee portrayed him in G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) and G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013). Known for his white costume and dual swords, Storm Shadow was also created by Larry Hama of Marvel Comics. Originally good friends with Snake Eyes, the character ended up turning to the dark side, offering his services to COBRA while Snake Eyes became a member of G.I. Joe.

Written by Evan Spiliotopoulos (Beauty and the Beast) and directed by Robert Schwentke (Red, R.I.P.D.), the film finds the titular hero joining a clan of ninjas in an effort to seek vengeance for the death of his father.

Co-produced with Allspark Pictures and Skydance, Snake Eyes emerges from the shadows and into theaters Oct. 16, 2020.

Just when you thought that Doom Patrol couldn't get any wackier, DC Universe goes ahead and drops a gag reel for Season 1 via Entertainment Weekly. Much of the footage shows the cast bustin' moves in between takes, but there's also Alan Tudyk (Mr. Nobody) breaking character and Matt Bomer (Negative Man) getting a call from his agent during the shooting of a scene.

In other words, we couldn't be happier that this video exists. Check it out below:

Season 1 of Doom Patrol arrives on digital platform this coming Monday, August 26. It hits Blu-Ray and DVD Tuesday, Oct. 1.

A second season of the comic book-inspired series was confirmed at this year's San Diego Comic Con.