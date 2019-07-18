WIRE Buzz: Jay and Silent Bob Reboot trailer; LEGO Masters is coming to America; Sesame Street honored

Jay and Silent Bob are back. An extremely NSFW trailer for the hilariously indecent duo's comeback movie was released Thursday ahead of a fall release.

The foul-mouthed Jay (Jason Mewes) and (usually) mute Bob (director Kevin Smith) have been mainstays in Smith's "View Askew" universe of films, most notably in the 2001 cult classic Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back. In Jay and Silent Bob Reboot, the New Jersey slackers are once again heading to Hollywood to stop the release of a film featuring their cinematic stand-ins, Blutman and Chronic. "There's a new comic book movie being made of the old comic book movie you two were the basis for," they're told in one of the few "clean" lines in the trailer.

Check it out (but beware of the strong content and language):

Video of Jay and Silent Bob Reboot Official Trailer (2019) - Kevin Smith, Jason Mewes

In an Instagram post featuring concept art for the new Bluntman and Chronic, Smith said "It's my all-time favorite of my flicks and also a meta scrapbook of my entire career (and life) that sequelizes the #viewaskew movies in one sprawling story!"

Making appearances in the trailer are Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Chris Hemsworth, Rosario Dawson, Joe Manganiello, Jason Biggs, James Van Der Beek, Fred Armisen, Craig Robinson and Justin Long.

LEGO is continuing to build (get it?) its pop culture empire, importing a British TV hit to America. LEGO Masters, a popular reality competition series, is coming to the Fox network. As first reported by the Hollywood Reporter, the network has given a green light to the show, which features the ubiquitous building-block toys, from producers Endemol Shine North America and Brad Pitt's production company, Plan B.

Per the trade, the format "sees 12 teams of two go head to head in ambitious brick-building challenges. Each episode will see one pair progress to the next round until the finale, during which the three top teams will square off for the ultimate LEGO trophy."

The U.S. version is part of a global expansion of the LEGO Masters franchise following a successful adaptation in Australia. No timetable has been set for the Fox premiere.

It's another sunny day for Sesame Street. The iconic children's program has been selected as one of this year's recipients of the Kennedy Center Honors. As announced Thursday, the venerable PBS educational show — which is closing in on its 50th anniversary this November – will be recognized later this year.

In a statement, the Kennedy Center Honors, which recognize "contributions to American culture through the performing arts," said that "Sesame Street was the first preschool program to integrate education and entertainment and has brought joyful learning to generations," and that producer Sesame Workshop is being celebrated for "a barrier-breaking multicultural cast, deep early childhood education expertise, and the unforgettable Muppets of Sesame Street."

This is the first time a television series has been given the honor. The other 2019 honorees are actress Sally Field, R&B group Earth, Wind & Fire, musician Linda Ronstadt and musical director Michael Tilson Thomas.

The 42nd annual Kennedy Center Honors will air Sunday, December 15 on CBS.