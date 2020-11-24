WIRE Buzz: Jeremy Renner hints at Hawkeye filming; Walking Dead: World Beyond season finale; & Batwoman

It looks like filming has quietly begun on Marvel's Hawkeye series, which is set like the studio's other upcoming shows to launch on Disney+.

Jeremy Renner posted an image of himself on his Instagram story looking pretty beat up, complete with cuts, bruises and a bloody nose (all make-up, of course). Take a look:

This follows a few tweets earlier this month from the actor indicating that he was getting ready to play Clint Barton again. One showed him getting a mold cast of his head, while the other suggested that he had begun his physical training for the series.

Filming on Hawkeye was slated to begin earlier this year, but like everything else it got pushed back by the coronavirus pandemic. The show is one of several that Marvel has on tap, including the completed WandaVision, the nearly finished The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, the just-started Ms. Marvel and the soon-to-start She-Hulk and Moon Knight.

Hawkeye is widely expected to feature Renner's character, which he began playing nearly a decade ago with a cameo in 2011's Thor, passing the enhanced bow and arrows to Kate Bishop, a young protege who took up the Hawkeye identity in the comics.

Video of Next On the Season Finale &#039;The Deepest Cut &amp; In This Life&#039; | The Walking Dead: World Beyond

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is ending its inaugural season this weekend and the show has released a trailer to commemorate the upcoming season finale.

The climax to the show's first season will be a two-hour, double-sized episode and will find our group of young protagonists facing both an unrelenting onslaught of walkers as well as the brutal Civic Republic Military (CRM).

The Walking Dead: World Beyond is a limited series and scheduled to run for just one more 10-episode season. It follows four teenagers who come of age a decade after the outbreak of the reanimated dead that brought civilization crashing down. Leaving behind their protected community, the quartet of young people venture into a landscape that is far more dangerous than they ever imagined.

The response to the third Walking Dead series has been mixed so far, with the show earning just a 41 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and 48 percent on Metacritic. The actual viewership ratings have also been fairly average, which some think could be a sign of possible exhaustion with The Walking Dead franchise. Or, who knows, maybe everyone is just waiting for those Rick-centric movies?

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston and Nico Tortorella, will air its season finale this Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on AMC.

The CW

Batwoman is set to return to the airwaves in less than two months and new star Javicia Leslie is clearly excited about making her debut as the fresh face under the cowl, Ryan Wilder.

Leslie logged onto Instagram (via Bleeding Cool) on Tuesday (Nov. 24) to post a video taken of her soaring high above the soundstage while decked out in her Batwoman gear. The actress wrote next to the video: "I can't get over this! Every morning I wake up and say 'wow, I'm really a freaking superhero!' This is literally my dream job! May there be many more 'f*ck yeah!'s each time I fly!!! Shout out to my amazing stunt team for bringing the kid out of me every single time we work! Follow your dreams people… this is real."

Leslie replaced original series star Ruby Rose after just one season but it was made clear early on that she would not be playing Kate Kane, with the original character of Ryan Wilder developed instead. Leslie will also sport a newly redesigned Batsuit to further emphasize that there's a new Batwoman in town.

Wilder is described as "relatable, messy, loyal, a little goofy, and apart from being a lesbian, she couldn't be more different than the woman who wore the Batsuit before her, billionaire Kate Kane."



The CW's Batwoman returns to The CW on Sunday, Jan. 17, 2021.