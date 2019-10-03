WIRE Buzz: Jessica Jones props to auction; Santa Muerte film in the works; more

If you're anything like the crew at SYFY WIRE, you're still not over the cancellation of the Marvel/Netflix series Jessica Jones. But now fans will have a chance to brood over the untimely demise of the show, which concluded with Season 3, while sitting behind the superhero's desk.

Yep! Marvel will auction off set pieces and costumes from the series just in time for some December holiday gift-giving.

Credit: Netflix/Marvel Television

Listen, it's only been an actual dream of ours to sit behind the somewhat temperamental PI's desk with our feet up wearing jeans that haven't been washed in two years. The chance to own some of that Hollywood magic won't break the bank either, and some pieces are slated to go on sale for around $50 (please let it be the jacket). Okay, so it's not the jacket. Endgadget reports the infamous leather jacket along with Kilgrave's purple suit will come with a hefty sales-price attached. Estimates put costume pieces in the several-thousand-dollar range.

More than 400 items will be up for auction come December. Other items include Jessica's camera, a framed Trish Talk poster and the Patsy Walker comic. The auction is similar to several past auctions featuring items from past canceled Marvel/Netflix series such as Iron Fist and Daredevil. Good luck and happy bidding!

Just in time to kick off the spookiest time of the year, movie studio and production company Screen Gems has announced an untitled horror film based on the folklore of Nuestra Señora de la Santa Muerte (Our Lady of Holy Death). Called Santa Muerte for short, the mythology around this lady of of death is somewhat similiar to that of the Grim Reaper. Deadline reports the film is be based on the popular Mexican and Mexican-American mythology about the saint who delivers the freshly departed to the afterlife. What could possibly go wrong?!

The horror film will be directed by the Mexican-Canadian actress, Gigi Saul Guerrero (USA's The Purge). The actress and director recently signed a film and television development deal with Blumhouse. The Santa Muerte is a skeleton who is often depicted wearing bright robes. The folklore has, according to the BBC, become more popular in recent years. The rise in popularity could be due to the fact this saint of death is said to grant wishes in return for favors or offerings. Well, we can definitely see where making pledges to the saint of death herself may go off course!

The bony lady of death's horror film debut will come courtesy of writer Shane McKenzie, who is said to have a partial script complete. McKenzie is perhaps best known for his work on the 2017 television series, La Quinceañera. The film will be produced by Jennifer Gibgot of Offspring Entertainment along with Mario Celaya. Studio Gems, according to Deadline, hopes to tap into a global movie audience with more diverse offerings. Details about the film are scant at the moment, but we'll bring you any more updates as they become available.

Archie-land casting news, legendary actress and Broadway star, Bernadette Peters will join the cast of The CW's Katy Keene. The Riverdale spin-off stars Lucy Hale (Pretty Little Liars) and Ashleigh Murray as Josie McCoy. The series is set a few years after Riverdale and will chronicle Josie and Keene as they try to make it big in fashion and music living in New York City. Bernadette Peters joins the already star-studded cast based around the lives of four iconic Archie-comics characters.

Deadline reports Peters will play Ms. Freesia, described as Pepper Smith’s (Julia Chan) eccentric yet elegant surrogate mother and mentor who teaches her everything she knows about the artistry of the con. Peters is absolutely perfect for this role given her comedic timing on stage, screen, and as a voice-over artist. In addition to her obvious star-power, Peters brings along her two Tony-awards. We're pretty sure that will help bring some bona fides to a series billed as part musical, part dramedy.

Here's a refresher of what you can expect from Katy Keene and crew:

Video of Katy Keene | Official Extended Trailer | The CW

Katy Keene comes from executive producer and writer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina) and Michael Grassi. The series is set to premiere midseason of winter 2020.

via Deadline