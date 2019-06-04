WIRE Buzz: BTS of Jessica Jones Season 3; Midsommar gets festival parody poster; more

In this edition of WIRE Buzz, we bring you updates on Jessica Jones Season 3, Ari Aster's Midsommar, and FX's latest genre endeavour.

You can now go behind-the-scenes of Marvel's Jessica Jones, whose third and final season will drop on Netflix next week. In a new featurette posted today, fans are given a glimpse into the directorial debut of the show's central star, Krysten Ritter.

"It's so exciting for me to direct an episode," says Ritter. "I wanted to have the opportunity to grow and challenge myself with my crew and my cast members."

Check it out below:

Video of Marvel’s Jessica Jones Directed by Krysten Ritter | Season 3

Facing off against a new foe who considers Jessica to be a total phony, our hero will have to team up with her good friend, Trish Walker (Rachael Taylor), in order to try and win the day yet again. In a some inspired marketing, the name of the show's Twitter account now reads "Jessica Jones is a fraud." Even the profile photo of Jones obscures the character's eyes with the word "FRAUD."

Season 3 of Jessica Jones premieres on Netflix Friday, June 14.

Yet another great example of entertainment marketing can be found over at A24, which is gearing up for the wide release of Midsommar, Ari Aster's follow-up to Hereditary.

In a new parody poster that mimics the promo you'd see for any popular music festival, there are such musical acts as "Sh*tty Boyfriend," "Caged.bear," and "Your Girlfriend Needs a Therapist."

Credit: A24 Films

Reminiscent of The Wicker Man (at least based on the trailers), the film follows a group of American friends attending a mid-summer festival in a small swedish town. It starts out as a fun vacation until things turn surreal and horrific.

Jack Reynor, Florence Pugh, Will Poulter, Vilhem Blomgren, William Jackson Harper, Ellora Torchia, and Archie Madekwe make up the main cast.

Midsommar hits theaters Wednesday, July 3. Tickets for the movie can be purchased here.

FX is developing its next potential genre series, an adaptation of Robert McCammon's horror novel, Speaks the Nightbird, Deadline has confirmed.

Centering on the character of Matthew Corbett, the 2007 book is about witch hunts in the Carolina colonies at the tail end of the 1600s. Corbett is a clerk for Issac Woodward, a zealous traveling magistrate wanting to bring a swift retribution (aka death by burning) to the accused witch in Fount Royal, Rachel Howarth. Beliving that Rachel is innocent, Matthew opens up his own investigation into the town and discovers something much worse than a misplaced fear of black magic.

Credit: Gallery Books

Stephen Susco, the scribe behind the two profitable American Grudge remakes for Sony, is set to adapt the publication for television.