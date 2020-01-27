WIRE Buzz: Jim Carrey weighs in on a smokin' sequel to The Mask; Atari to open video game hotels

Smmmmmmmmmmokin'! Jim Carrey isn't opposed to the idea of returning to play Stanley Ipkiss in a sequel to 1994's The Mask if the right director is attached to the project, he recently told ComicBook.com.

"I don't think in terms of sequels and stuff like that, I mean, this one [Sonic the Hedgehog] is kind of right for it because we have not evolved the character [Dr. Eggman] fully yet," said the actor. "The Mask I think, myself, you know, it would depend on a filmmaker. It depends on a filmmaker really. I don't want to do it just to do it. But I would only do it if it was some crazy visionary filmmaker. Sure."

Video of The Mask (1994) Official Trailer - Jim Carrey Movie

Renewed interest in The Mask IP came about over the summer when Dark Horse founder Mike Richardson revealed that he had a female comedian in mind for a modern-day reboot. The comic book iteration of the character was recently brought back in a new limited series from writer Christopher Cantwell and artist Patric Reynolds.

While it was a major box-office and critical success, The Mask never got a direct cinematic follow-up with Carrey in the lead role. The closest audiences got was 2005's Son of the Mask, which flopped hard. It didn't make back its budget (which is estimated at $84 - $100 million) and currently holds a 6 percent on Rotten Tomatoes.

Carrey's next big-screen appearance is as Dr. Ivo Robotnik in the blockbuster adaptation of SEGA's Sonic the Hedgehog. Directed by Jeff Fowler, the movie opens on Friday, Feb. 14.

Not content to simply stay in the world of gaming, Atari is getting into the hospitality business with a number of video game-themed hotels throughout the United States. The ambitious project comes via a partnership with GSD Group ("a leading innovation and strategy agency," according to the official press release), which is led by Shelly Murphy and Napoleon Smith III.

“We are thrilled to partner with GSD Group and True North Studio to build the first-ever Atari branded hotels across the United States. Together we’ll build a space that will be much more than just a place to stay,” said Fred Chesnais, CEO of Atari, in a statement. “Atari is an iconic global brand that resonates with people of all ages, countries, cultures and ethnic backgrounds and we cannot wait for our fans and their families to enjoy this new hotel concept.”

Credit: Atari/GSD Group/True North Studio

Credit: Atari/GSD Group/True North Studio

The hotels (the plan is to build eight of them across America) are expected to be fully immersive, integrating the latest AR and VR technologies, as well as conducive esport event spaces.

“When creating this brand-new hotel concept, we knew that Atari would be the perfect way to give guests the ‘nostalgic and retro meets modern’ look and feel we were going for. Let’s face it, how cool will it be to stay inside an Atari?!” said Smith III.

“Atari Hotels will be the first of their kind in the U.S., offering gamers of all ages the ultimate in immersive entertainment and in every aspect of gaming. We’re excited to be working on this project with such great partners and to bring a big win to Arizona,” added Murphy.

Construction on the first location in Phoenix, Arizona, is expected to break ground later this year. True North Studios, an Arizona-based real estate developer, is helping oversee the project with GSD and Steve Wozniak’s Woz Innovation Foundation.

Robert Rodriguez's next film, Red 11, will make its premiere on the totally free streaming service known as Tubi, Deadline has confirmed. The deal — which also involves a docu-series about low-budget movie-making and the production of Red 11 called Robert Rodriguez Film School — was struck at the Sundance Film Festival.

Inspired by the filmmaker's time spent at a medical research facility where he raised enough money to make his very first feature-length movie, El Mariachi, Red 11 is a psychological horror piece that unfolds within "the dark, twisted world of legal drug research."

The main character is Rob (played by Roby Attal), a college student who becomes a lab rat in order to pay off a debt of $7,000. As time goes on, however, Rob isn't sure if the hospital is trying to kill him or if the experimental drugs are simply causing him to lose his mind. The project's title refers to the character's designation within the facility.

Credit: Endeavor Content

“I’m thrilled to be partnering with Tubi to deliver Red 11 and its accompanying Film School docu-series free of charge and easily accessible to all audiences,” Rodriguez said in a statement run by Deadline. “I made both Red 11 and the Film School series to celebrate the 25th anniversary of El Mariachi, and this project shows truly actionable methods using my no crew, micro-budget filmmaking style that will inspire others to make their own films and have their voices be heard. These are both dream projects of mine, an entertaining culmination of ideas and ruminations on the creative process that also highlight the heightened sense of spirituality that comes from dancing with creativity when there is an absence of the usual financial resources. In other words, ‘low budget fun.’”

“Red 11 and the story of how Robert made this movie is inspirational to up-and-coming filmmakers,” added Adam Lewinson, chief content officer, Tubi. “We are thrilled to amplify Robert’s message to the next generation of filmmakers as a part of our commitment to helping independent films find a wide audience.”