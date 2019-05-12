WIRE Buzz: Cats overtake John Wick, The Orville continues its voyage and Endgame secrets are revealed.

A pivotal moment in John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum was almost ruined by cats. Somehow it seems fitting that cats would try to exact their revenge on Wick, the notorious canine lover.

Director Chad Stahelski said filming almost went to the dogs during the filming of an important action sequence between the infamous hitman played by Keanu Reeves and Halle Berry. Berry makes her debut in the action film franchise as Sophia, an old friend of Wick's.

Stahelski and the rest of the cast and crew were filming in a small town in Morocco called Essaouira. The action scene was fairly complicated as it included Reeves, Berry, stuntmen and two large Belgian Malinois hounds all trying to hit their marks. Now imagine adding thousands of cats into the mix.

Speaking to Entertainment Weekly in a hilariously expletive-laden interview, Stahelski said, "There had to be thousands. We went there in the winter when we scouted and they weren’t that prevalent. We were like, There’s a few cats here, we’ll get a cat department, and we’re going to move all the cats out. We show up to shoot and there were literally a thousand cats."

What happens when you mix cats and dogs? Chaos, which is exactly how the director of the film describes it: “While Keanu Reeves is killing ten guys over there, Halle is killing ten guys over here, and [there is the] stunt guy the dog’s got to focus on. You want that dog focused on what he’s supposed to bite, and what he’s not supposed to bite. Hit the mark, right? And there’s ten cats walking around and you’re going, ‘Oh, Jesus. Oh, Jesus.’"

Stahelski added, "It got a little crazy between cat-wrangling, and dog-wrangling, and people-wrangling."

According to Berry, entire takes of the action sequence were lost to frisky felines. We're happy they were able to get the shot in the end and that no cats, dogs, or humans were injured in the process!

Seth MacFarlane's sci-fi adventure series The Orville has officially been renewed by Fox for a third season.

The show is set 400 years in the future and takes place aboard the USS Orville. MacFarlane plays Capt. Ed Mercer who must help his crew navigate the difficulties of space travel, workplace drama, and interpersonal relationships. The series has built a devoted fan following.

The Orville has continued its rise in popularity with its April 15 season finale reaching 2.92 million. That number does not include those who watch later via digital platforms or on-demand, which is where many of the series' viewers come from. According to Deadline, The Orville averaged 10.7 million total viewers in multi-platform audience in its first season.

We've got a few prized Avengers: Endgame tidbits for you to nibble on.

There are spoilers ahead, so if you haven't seen the film yet and don't wish to have it ruined for you, please stop reading.

Speaking to Variety, Endgame's screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus revealed how they chose which characters would live and die. As one would expect, the duo has it all figured out long before they started writing Endgame.

According to McFeely, "Both films were conceived and outlined together. We didn’t start writing Infinity War until we knew what the end of Endgame." McFeely added: "What we were trying to do was lead with what’s best for the characters. We felt that that meant that some characters might come to an end because they make an ultimate sacrifice and that’s the end of the journey for them."

Writer Christopher Markus says Endgame works as a film because we get to see these character's stories come to completion. Markus says, "These people started out in a certain place that had problems that needed fixing and arched over to a point of completion. So, it really is the rightful and fitting end for them."

Now that the Russo brothers have declared an end to the spoiler-ban, actors are finally able to share photos and videos from the set. That's great news for us because it means we're getting some wonderful behind-the-scenes looks at the filming of Avengers: Endgame.

Chris Evans shared his partial transformation into old Steve Rogers on Twitter.

Here's a look:

Evans' transformation into the elderly Steve Rogers was supplemented with the help of special effects, though the directors say the look was achieved mostly through make-up.

We still give Cap' a 10/10.

Speaking of old Steve Rogers...

Whatever happened to Peggy Carter's (Halley Atwell) two children? The film's screenwriters Stephen McFeely and Christopher Markus say that Rogers is the father of Carter's children. Does this mean Peggy and Steve were husband and wife all along? Well, yes.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, McFeely says "It was always our intention that he was the father of those two children. But again, there are time travel loopholes for that."

Markus added: "It does introduce the idea that there are two children who have somewhat super soldier DNA."

Okay, we're listening. Tell us more about this, is that a hint of a future movie involving two almost super soldiers? Uh-oh down the fan-theory rabbit hole we go!

