WIRE Buzz: Joker laughs up 22-minute featurette; Thor's wife isn't a big fan of Mjolnir; more

You can now go behind the smile of Gotham City's most inscrutable antagonist in a 22-minute featurette for Todd Phillips' Oscar-winning Joker. The comprehensive mini-documentary explores every single facet of the comic book film: writing, directing, acting, costume design, music, production design, and everything in between. Even producer Bradley Cooper (rockin' an awesome 'stache) shows up to offer few insights on the project's production.

Several times throughout, Phillips underscores that his take on the Joker is not definitive. In all possibility, the filmmaker says, Arthur Fleck (hauntingly played by Joaquin Phoenix) is not the Clown Prince of Crime we all know and love. His entire origin may just be a delusion of grandeur that he's relaying to the mental hospital therapist at the very end of the movie.

Racking up a little over $1 billion at the global box office, Joker is currently the highest-grossing R-rated film in Hollywood history. It also nabbed 11 Academy Award nominations, winning two for Best Actor (Phoenix) and Best Original Score (Hildur Guðnadóttir).

Joker is currently available on digital, DVD, and Blu-Ray, and 4K. The movie is also headed for HBO Max, which launches Wednesday, May 27.

Just because you're the almighty God of Thunder doesn't mean you can drag your filthy magical hammer into the house. Appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live! from his Australian home, MCU actor Chris Hemsworth (Thor) admitted that his wife isn't a big fan of having a Mjolnir prop in the house.

"This has a habit of dancing around at different locations," he said. "I put it on the mantlepiece, my wife puts it back in the cupboard. I put it somewhere else, the kitchen, on display [and] it goes back in the cupboard."

As an added bonus, Hemsworth then broke out Stormbreaker, the axe Thor created with Rocket (Bradley Cooper), Groot (Vin Diesel), and Eitri (Peter Dinklage) in Avengers: Infinity War.

With a genuine Asgardian weapon in the house, the actor's kids (he's got three) are able to test their "worthiness" on a regular basis.

"It's some weight to it," Hemsworth said of the hammer, which was an actual prop on the first Thor movie. "My kids, slightly bit-by-bit, considerable themselves worthy as they get older and stronger and [are] able to pick it up ... It was sort of the 'walk and talk' one. The stunt one is like foam and soft and hollow."

Hemsworth will reprise the role of Thor for Taika Waititi's Love and Thunder, which arrives in theaters Feb. 28, 2022. The jury's still out on whether or not he'll be retaining his Avengers: Endgame flab.

“It’s one of the best scripts I’ve read in years. It’s Taika at his most extreme, and at his best. If the version I read is the one we get running with, it’s going to be pretty insane," Hemsworth told The Philadelphia Inquirer about Love and Thunder's screenplay from Waititi and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson.

Fortnite is finally available on the Google Play store, Polygon confirmed this week.

Owners of Android devices were, until now, able to download the hit battle royale game via a direct download from developer Epic Games' website. Its addition to the Android app hub is simply a resolution of a "battle" between Epic and Google that's been raging for over a year.

"After 18 months of operating Fortnite on Android outside of the Google Play Store, we’ve come to a basic realization," Epic Games said in a statement provided to Polygon. "Google puts software downloadable outside of Google Play at a disadvantage, through technical and business measures such as scary, repetitive security pop-ups for downloaded and updated software, restrictive manufacturer and carrier agreements and dealings, Google public relations characterizing third party software sources as malware, and new efforts such as Google Play Protect to outright block software obtained outside the Google Play store."

The statement added that the game will still be available to download from the Epic Games app.

"We hope that Google will revise its policies and business dealings in the near future, so that all developers are free to reach and engage in commerce with customers on Android and in the Play Store through open services, including payment services, that can compete on a level playing field," it concludes.