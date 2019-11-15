WIRE Buzz: Possible Joker sequel; Flash casting; Mortymobile burns rubber

Joker is now the first R-rated movie to make $1 billion at the global box office. With so much money made from such a tiny film (budget-wise), Warner Bros. may be contemplating a possible franchise. However, director and co-writer Todd Phillips isn't itching to make a follow-up just yet. In fact, a sequel to Joker would need to fulfill a major pre-requisite before he signed on to direct another story about Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime.

"It couldn’t just be this wild and crazy movie about the ‘Clown Prince of Crime,’" the filmmaker told The Los Angeles Times. “It would have to have some thematic resonance in a similar way that this does. Because I think that’s ultimately why the movie connected, it’s what’s going on underneath. So many movies are about the spark, and this is about the powder. If you could capture that again in a real way, that would be interesting.”

In late August, Phillips admitted that he'd love to work with Joaquin Phoenix again, be it on a sequel or something else.

"One thing I will tell you: I would do anything with Joaquin [Phoenix], any day of the week,” he said. “There’s nobody like him. If he was willing to do it, and if people show up to this movie, and Warners came to us and said, ‘You know what? If you guys could think of something…’ Well, I have a feeling that he and I could think of something pretty cool.”

You've seen the Rickmobile drive around the country with all kinds of special Rick and Morty swag. Now get ready for Adult Swim's latest vehicle inspired by the hit animated series: the Mortymobile.

As part of an exclusive deal with Turo (a car-sharing service), fans will get a chance to drive the Mortymobile, announced at the Adult Swim Festival in Los Angeles Today, and impress their friends.

Video of Turo &amp; Adult Swim present: The Mortymobile | Turo

"The Mortymobile Tour will start in Los Angeles — where fans of the show can book the head-turner for whatever the occasion calls for, whether you’re flexing on Hollywood Boulevard or just grabbing a burrito in Echo Park. The Mortymobile will then head to other cities that we will announce at the Adult Swim Festival, with more to-be-announced cities and dates slated for 2020," reads the network release.

Having wrapped up its third North America tour in Atlanta on Sunday (the same day as the long-awaited Season 4 premiere), the Rickmobile is a pop-up shop that sells limited edition merchandise based on the show.

The second episode of Season 4 — "The Old Man and the Seat" — will premiere this weekend on Adult Swim.

According to TVLine, Natalie Dreyfuss (The Originals, Still The King) has been cast as Sue Dearborn, love interest of Ralph Dibny/Elongated Man in The Flash on The CW. On the comic book show, Dibny is played by Hartley Sawyer.

Originally created for DC Comics in the early '60s by John Broome and Carmine Infantino, Sue is described as "possessing a fierce intelligence and a spitfire personality." She's also "the daughter to one of Central City’s most wealthy families. But there’s much more to Sue than just the socialite reputation that always precedes her, which master detective Ralph will discover when they finally meet later during Season 6."

“We have to solve the mystery of where is Sue exactly, what’s she doing, and more importantly, why?” showrunner Eric Wallace told Entertainment Weekly over the summer. “It’s a season-long mystery that is going to take a twist in the back half. And when we finally do meet Sue, she might not be the woman that Ralph is expecting.”

Season 6 of The Flash will air its sixth episode — "License to Elongate" — next Tuesday, Nov. 19.