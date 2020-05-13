WIRE Buzz: Josh Gad for Roland Emmerich's Moonfall, Solar Opposites’ big Hulu debut, more

This is no interplanetary cruise. Josh Gad, who plays the billionaire owner of a deep space vessel on HBO's sci-fi comedy Avenue 5, is suiting up for hero duty in Roland Emmerich's latest sci-fi disaster epic, Moonfall.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the Lionsgate film follows an Armageddon-style ragtag band of misfits who fly to the moon on a mission to save humanity after it's knocked out of orbit and set for a collision course with Earth.

Gad's character, KC Houseman, is described as an eccentric, if disheveled, scientific genius who accurately predicts the cataclysm to come, making him a key team member who could possible stop the destruction.

The actor is the first lead announced for Moonfall, which is scheduled to shoot in the fall, pending the coronavirus situation.

Emmerich is co-writing with his 2012 scribe Harald Kloser and Spenser Cohen, who penned 2018's Extinction.

Credit: Hulu

From the moon we go to the sun.

Hulu has announced that it's hilarious new animated adult sitcom, Solar Opposites, notched the Disney-owned streamer's most watched comedy premiere to date.

Created by Justin Roiland and Mike McMahan, the good folks who brought you Rick and Morty on Adult Swim, all of Solar Opposites eight episodes dropped last Friday. And according to Variety, the toon ranks as the No. 2 most watched title for the week. More than 40 percent of viewers binge-watching all eight episodes within two days of its launch.

Solar Opposites follows a family of aliens who move to middle America where they argue endlessly over whether life is better there or on their exploding home planet from which they fled.

It features a voice cast including Silicon Valley's Thomas Middleditch and comedian Mary Mack, whose voice credits include Aqua Teen Hunger Force and Golan the Insatiable.

How's this for a catch?

Up and coming writer-director Neil Paik's sci-fi short story, Rainbowfish: A Scumbag's Guide to Stealing Water, Traversing Wormholes and Breaking Every Rule, is headed for the big screen.

According to Deadline, Warner Bros. and producer Charles King's MACRO won a competitive situation for theright to adapt the tale.

Published by Six by Eight Press, Rainbowfish is set in a borderless future where the oceans have all but disappeared and the world is ruled by the mysterious Global Police, which has imposed tyrannical laws on earth's inhabitants. The plot reportedly follows a young water scavenger and a rebellious orphan whose lives collide the most unexpected way.

Paik, who is known mostly for short films such as City of Sin and The Doctor of Bragam, has been tapped to write the script.