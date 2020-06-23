WIRE Buzz: Jurassic Park, Jaws top box office; Frozen 2 docu-series; NBC sci-fi pilots

What was once old is new again. And apparently that goes for Steven Spielberg's entire catalog. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Universal's big screen revival of the director's dino thriller, Jurassic Park, roared to the top spot at the box office this weekend, 27 years after it first hit theaters. Citing figures from Comscore, the trade reports that it chomped its way to an estimated $517,642 from 230 locations, most of them, appropriately enough, drive-ins.

Nipping at the movie's heels is the studio's re-issue of the director's other monster classic, Jaws, which gobbled up $516,366 from 187 locations. And it comes almost 45 years to the day that the Great White terror launched the modern Hollywood blockbuster era as well as terrified moviegoers from ever going into the ocean again.

Credit: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images

What makes the feat even more impressive is that those aren't the only classic Spielberg flicks making a comeback. Also charting were revivals of E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, which notched $126,189 from 100 locations for seventh place, and Raiders of the Lost Ark, which swung into action with $69,047 from 109 sites.

Of course, major theater chains like AMC and Regal have been closed since March due to the coronavirus so the total box office tally was a miniscule $3.8 million from the few indie cinemas and drive-ins in business. But that figure will certainly change when exhibitors re-open next month with stringent health and safety protocols.

Frozen fans who can't get enough of Elsa and company, this one's for you.

Disney has unleashed a trailer for Into the Unknown: Making Frozen 2, a new six-part documentary series set to premiere on Disney+ on June 26.

Into the Unknown offers an eye-popping glimpse into the house that built Arendelle –directors Chris Buck and Jennifer Lee, songwriters Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, a cast led by Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad and the Mouse House's stable of animators and technicians — all of whom toiled behind the scenes on the 2019 sequel.

Like its predecessor, Frozen 2 cast a spell over audiences, grossing 1.45 billion worldwide up gave us the memorable hit, "Into the Unknown," among other earworms.

No doubt, you'll have trouble letting go.

Credit: Sony Pictures

On the 'tube side, NBC has unveiled its 2021 pilot slate amidst the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, which feature a trio of genre shows worth keeping an eye on.

Out of the 12 on order, Deadline reports that five will start filming later this year once it's safe enough to do so. Among them is the drama Langdon, which is loosely based on The Da Vinci Code author Dan Brown's novel The Lost Symbol and undoubtedly perfect for our conspiracy-laden times.

There's also the sci-fi pilots Debris and La Brea, neither of whose plots we know much about. The former was the first pilot given the go-ahead to shoot back in January and reportedly was able to wrap up most of its filming before nationwide lockdowns went into effect in March. It's apparently received a good response from Peacock execs, making a pickup likely.

As for the latter, La Brea, the trade reported that while production hasn't yet begun on its pilot, NBC has ordered an additional six scripts, increasing its chances of making the Must See TV lineup.

Only time – and the coronavirus – will tell.