WIRE Buzz: Camp Cretaceous S2 clip; Shudder goes Mary Shelley; Hogwarts Legacy heads to 2022

To paraphrase the great Elmer Fudd: "Be vewy vewy quiet...there's a man-eating dinosaur on the loose." In a newly-released clip from Season 2 of Netflix's Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous, our young heroes must activate a distress beacon, while trying to avoid the gaping maw of a mommy T. rex.

Sure, the Indominus Rex is dead (gobbled up by the Mosasaurus at the end of the first movie), but Isla Nublar is still a hotbed of rampant dino activity. With no immediate rescue on the way, the campers must fend for themselves and by the looks of things, their survival instincts are a lot sharper this time around. For example, Brooklynn (Jenna Ortega) has no problem distracting an angry T. Rex to allow Darius (Paul-Mikél Williams) and Kenji (Ryan Potter) to escape from the creature's nest.

"This isn't a show about where adults come and save kids. This is a show about kids alone and having no one to count on, but each other," executive producer Scott Kreamer said at NYCC back in October.

Watch the clip (released by Collider) below:

The series is animated by DreamWorks and produced by Jurassic veterans: Steven Spielberg, Frank Marshall, and Colin Trevorrow. Sean Giambrone ("Ben"), Kausar Mohammed ("Yaz"), Raini Rodriguez ("Sammy"), Jameela Jamil ("Roxie"), and Glen Powell ("Dave") make up the remainder of the central voice cast.

Season 2 of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous stomps onto Netflix Friday, Jan. 22 — a little over four months after the Season 1 premiere.

Shudder is going gothic with A Nightmare Wakes. The horror-based streaming service announced today that it has acquired the Mary Shelley-inspired psychological thriller from writer-director Nora Unkel. The project, which explores the writing of Shelley's Frankenstein, "is steeped in accurate period details but told with a modern perspective," promises the release. The film is scheduled to arrive on the platform Thursday, Feb. 4 in the U.S., Canada, the U.K., Ireland, Australia, and New Zealand.

“With her Creature and Creator, Mary Shelley created science fiction as an entire genre and transfixed 1800s Europe in ways never thought possible. Shelley’s struggle with love, loss, abandonment by society and family, and her own sanity, had yet to be captured fully on-screen," Unkel said in a statement. "She lived a colorful life of love, drugs, and freedom alongside some of the most celebrated artists of her day. With A Nightmare Wakes, I hope to leave Shudder members enraptured by Shelley’s chilling, intimate, and dark narrative, inspired by how much her story is, in fact, our own."

Alix Wilton Regan plays the famous author, who finds herself in an opium-induced fever dream that coincides with a sordid love affair that involves another legendary writer, Percy Bysshe Shelley. As her characters seemingly come to life, Mary must choose between love and the creation of a literary masterpiece.

Check out the trailer below:

Giullian Yao Gioiello, Philippe Bowgen, Lee Garrett, Claire Glassford, and Shannon Spangler co-star.

“Mary Shelley helped create two of the most popular genres in cinema, horror and science fiction. Yet her story has too often fallen beneath the shadow of the iconic monster she created. With A Nightmare Wakes, Nora Unkel gives us an opportunity to see Mary in a new light, and to appreciate her accomplishments anew,” added Craig Engler, General Manager of Shudder.

Sorry Potter-heads, our return to the top school of witchcraft and wizardry is going to take a little longer than originally planned. That's because Hogwarts Legacy has been not-so-magically delayed to next year, the game's official Twitter account revealed today. Warner Bros. Games posted the following statement:

"We would like to thank fans from around the world on the tremendous reaction to the announcement of Hogwarts Legacy from our Portkey Games label. Creating the best possible experience for all of the Wizarding World and gaming fans is paramount to us, so we are giving the game the time it needs."

It's unclear if the delay is related to COVID, but if the time is needed then WB is definitely making the right move, especially after Cyberpunk 2077 was rushed into the market before it was ready.

An open-world RPG title, Hogwarts Legacy was first announced at a special PS5 event in September 2020. When the game is finally released, players will be able to assume the role of a magic student in the 19th century.