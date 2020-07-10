WIRE Buzz: Jurassic World: Dominion resumes shooting; crowdfunded X-Men figure; Battlestar Galactica

Jurassic World: Dominion is officially back in production, despite reports that filming shut down again after several crew members tested positive for COVID-19, writes Variety. The dino-centric threequel has been back on set in the United Kingdom for the last five days after Universal announced plans to resume shooting with strict safety measures in place last month.

“Any reports indicating that Jurassic World: Dominion has halted production are categorically untrue,” a Universal spokesperson said in a statement to Variety. “The production is in its fifth day of shooting today, and we’re thrilled to be back in front of the camera on this incredible project.”

Credit: Universal Pictures

Along with James Cameron's Avatar sequels, the project (directed and co-written by Colin Trevorrow) is one of the largest Hollywood movies to resume production amid the global pandemic. Empire's latest issue details some of the on-set precautions like mandatory face masks and "antiviral fog machines" that will sanitize the sets each night.

"It will take some getting used to, but film crews adapt to changing conditions for a living," Trevorrow told the magazine. He added that the weeks of filming prior to the shutdown in March were for dinosaur-heavy sequences, allowing them "to get a head start on VFX and workshop some of the newer elements without the pressure of a looming deadline."

Dominion is scheduled to open in theaters June 11, 2021.

X-Men fans now have the chance to hunt down wayward mutants with a 26.3-inch Sentinel figure from HasLab. The crowdfunding platform (under the Hasbro Pulse banner) revealed the Marvel Legends-branded product during a Fan First Friday livestream earlier today.

Details include:

LEDs in the head and chest (2x AAA batteries required, not included)

18-inch Sentinel “tentacle” accessory; Marvel Legends 6-inch Bastion figure with 6-Inch alternate Sentinel Prime head

Marvel Insider Points Redemption code (70,000 points per purchase, limit 2 code redemptions per account)

X-Men #14 (1963) digital comic to read in the Marvel Comics app (available in iOS and Android)

Credit: HasLab/Marvel

A minimum of 6,000 backers is required before Monday, August 24 in order for the figure to be mass-produced. You can pledge right here. So far, the campaign has netted over 1,800 backers. If it hits the target number, figures will start shipping around fall 2021.

HasLab was previously behind Jabba's Sail Barge.

In early May, we learned that Michael Lesslie (Assassin’s Creed) had been tapped to write a Battlestar Galactica reboot for NBC's Peacock service. Speaking with Deadline, Bill McGoldrick, President of Original Content at NBCU Entertainment Networks and Direct-to-Consumer, offered an update on the project.

"I have seen an outline that we’re excited about,” he said." “It’s obviously a big undertaking and we’re aware of the importance of that IP and we’re being pretty deliberate but it’s progressing nicely.”

Credit: NBCUniversal

Lesslie is expected to deliver a script to McGoldrick in a few months' time before he gets the green light to put together a writer's room. McGoldrick added that the show "comes with a great deal of responsibility" and voiced the team's desire "to do it great service."

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is on board as an executive producer.

Peacock launches next Wednesday, July 15.