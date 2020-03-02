WIRE Buzz: Justice League Dark: Apokolips War trailer; The New Mutants teaser; more

The first trailer for the latest DC Universe adventure, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War, is here — and it's packing in a whole lot of A-listers.

According to the official synopsis provided by IGN, the film "features the largest superhero cast in the history of DC Universe movies with dozens of actors/characters spotlighted in a grand ensemble of talent reprising their roles from this six-year story continuum."

Matt Ryan (Constantine), Jerry O'Connell (Stand by Me) and Taissa Farmiga (The Nun) lead the cast as Constantine, Superman and Raven. Together, they'll rally the necessary troops to defeat Darkseid's assault on Earth.

Check out the trailer below:

The project also features the voices of Jason O'Mara (Batman), Rosario Dawson (Wonder Woman), Shemar Moore (Cyborg), Christopher Gorham (The Flash), Rebecca Romijn (Lois Lane) and Rainn Wilson (Lex Luthor).

Directed by Matt Peters and Christina Sotta, Justice League Dark: Apokolips War arrives on Digital, DVD and Blu-Ray this spring from Warner Bros. Home Entertainment.

Marketing for Josh Boone's The New Mutants has been rather quiet since the latest trailer arrived in early January. With a month between us and the movie's wide theatrical release, Disney has released a fresh teaser for the last X-Men project of the bygone Fox era.

Watch as Roberto da Costa (aka "Sunspot," played by Henry Zaga) struggles with his scorching abilities in the spot below:

Anya Taylor-Joy (Magik), Maisie Williams (Wolfsbane), Charlie Heaton (Cannonball), Henry Zaga, Blu Hunt (Mirage), and Alice Braga (Cecilia Reyes) co-star. Antonio Banderas is said to be playing some sort of villain. He replaces Jon Hamm who was originally supposed to play Mister Sinister. Hamm's role was removed as part of extensive reshoots that delayed the project's release.

Written by Boone and Knate Lee, The New Mutants will finally hit theaters on Friday, April 3.

Justin Baldoni, director of Five Feet Apart, has been tapped by Lionsgate to helm a film adaptation of Katie Khan’s 2017 sci-fi novel Hold Back the Stars, Deadline confirmed today.

The project was first announced back in Novemeber 2018, although it's unclear whether or not John Boyega (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) and Letitia Wright (Black Panther) are still attached to star. Baldoni is directing from a script written by Christy Hall (I Am Not Okay with This). Shawn Levy and Dan Cohen of 21 Laps are attached as producers.

Hold Back the Stars centers on Carys and Max, two (literal) star-crossed lovers who "revisit memories of their doomed love affair on a utopian Earth while trapped in the vast void of space with only 90 minutes of oxygen left."

“I’m thrilled to be working with my friends at Lionsgate and 21 Laps on this unique and exceptional story," Baldoni said in a statement. "As a firm believer that love has the power to unify and conquer all, I deeply connected with Hall’s unique take on the ‘star-crossed lovers’ story. With its thrilling action, deep-rooted romance, and powerful message, I couldn’t be more excited to bring this story to life.”

“We’re huge fans of Justin and what he accomplished with Five Feet Apart," added Lionsgate head of production Erin Westerman. "He’s incredibly talented at capturing the romance, tragedy and buoyancy of young love. He will further elevate material we are already very excited about!”