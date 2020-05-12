WIRE Buzz: Matt Ryan on HBO Max's Justice League Dark; Halloween watch party; The Batman

Matt Ryan has had one of those rare opportunities to play a comic book character both in live-action and animation. His take on John Constantine has persisted through a solo NBC series (canceled after one season), Legends of Tomorrow (since Season 3), and a slew of popular films produced by Warner Bros. Animation (the most recent being Justice League Dark: Apokolips War).

With so much experience playing the trench-coated paranormal investigator across different networks and mediums over the years, is it so far-fetched to see Mr. Ryan being drafted into J.J. Abrams' upcoming Justice League Dark series for HBO Max? Chatting with Den of Geek, the actor admitted that he didn't know the show was actually moving forward, but is totally up for an audition.

Credit: The CW

“I’m a theater actor, you know? That’s where I spent most of my life. I always say to them, ‘Just get me in the room.’ And then if they don’t want me for the role, that’s their choice. But I would be very disappointed if a project like that went ahead without even sitting down and seeing what I could do with the material," he said. "I feel lucky to have played him, but there’s a part of me artistically that wants to dive into a part of John that I want to explore, and hopefully that opportunity comes!"

HBO' Max's Justice League Dark project was announced in April along with a Shining spinoff and a '70s-set crime thriller. The DC squad is made up of supernatural heroes and antiheroes who tackle the inter-dimensional/paranormal problems that the everyday characters and teams just can't handle.

Michael Myers is coming to Twitter via a Halloween (2018) watch party featuring Laurie Strode herself, Jamie Lee Curtis.

Per Deadline, Universal Pictures is launching a series of live watch parties amid the current pandemic, the first of which will be for David Gordon Green's soft reboot of the iconic slasher franchise created by John Carpenter and Debra Hill.

Green will co-host the virtual Halloween event with Curtis this coming Saturday (May 16).

Video of Halloween - Official Trailer (HD)

Hopefully, this will be a good chance for fans to coax some Halloween Kills teasers out of Green, who returned to direct and co-write the sequel, which is scheduled to open in theaters Oct. 16.

Watch parties for Apollo 13 (hosted by former NASA Astronaut Scott Kelly) and The Breakfast Club (no guests announced yet) are set to follow on May 23 and May 30 respectively.

Just like Andy Serkis before him, Robert Pattinson is giving up small and vague tidbits about The Batman as the film's production remains on temporary hiatus. During an interview with GQ, the Twilight actor discussed stepping into the role of Bruce Wayne after so many great actors (West, Keaton, Clooney, Kilmer, Bale, Affleck) have already played the famous DC character in live-action.

"I kind of like the fact that not only are there very, very, very well-done versions of the character which seem pretty definitive, but I was thinking that there are multiple definitive playings of the character," he said. "I was thinking, it’s fun when more and more ground has been covered. Like, where is the gap? You’ve seen this sort of lighter version, you’ve seen a kind of jaded version, a kind of more animalistic version."

Credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images

With all of that in mind, Pattison set out to discover what niche he could carve out for himself.

"And the puzzle of it becomes quite satisfying, to think: Where’s my opening? And also, do I have anything inside me which would work if I could do it? And then also, it’s a legacy part, right?" he continued. "I like that. There’s so few things in life where people passionately care about it before it’s even happened. You can almost feel that pushback of anticipation, and so it kind of energizes you a little bit. It’s different from when you’re doing a part and there’s a possibility that no one will even see it. Right? In some ways it’s, I don’t know… It makes you a little kind of spicy."

Due to the current health crisis, The Batman's release date was pushed to Oct. 1, 2021.

Directed by Matt Reeves (who co-wrote the script with Mattson Tomlin), the movie co-stars Serkis (Alfred), Zoë Kravitz (Catwoman), Paul Dano (Riddler), Jeffrey Wright (Commissioner Gordon), John Turturro (Carmine Falcone), Peter Sarsgaard (Gotham DA Gil Colson), Jayme Lawson (Gotham mayoral hopeful Bella Reál), and Colin Farrell (Penguin).