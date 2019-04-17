WIRE Buzz: Kathleen Kennedy teases Knights of the Old Republic, John Cena in The Suicide Squad

A kind of Holy Grail for Star Wars fans and a surprising new member of James Gunn revamped take on The Suicide Squad lead our latest WIRE buzz.

Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy has told MTV the company might potentially develop something based off the role-playing video game Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic.

Asked about the possibility, Kennedy responded, "You know, we talk about that all the time. Yes, we are developing something to look at. Right now, I have no idea where things might fall, but we have to be careful that there is a cadence to Star Wars that doesn’t start to feel like too much."

Kennedy cited the example of Solo: A Star Wars Story's box office failure as the reason for the company pumping the brakes on more projects, adding, "But it doesn’t mean we don’t think about lots of different stories, because that’s the exciting thing about this universe.”

The Knights of the Old Republic game was published in 2003 by LucasArts and took place 4,000 years before the rise of the Galactic Empire, with the Republic under siege from the army of a Sith Lord named Darth Malak. The game, which spawned a direct sequel, a comic book series and the 2011 online game The Old Republic, is considered one of the best of its kind and Star Wars fans have pointed to it as potential source material for Star Wars on the screen. David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, take note.

Credit: Paramount

John Cena is in talks to join James Gunn's The Suicide Squad, according to Variety. It is not known who he will be playing, but if he does sign up, he'll be part of a cast that includes new member Idris Elba along with Suicide Squad veterans Margot Robbie, Jai Courtney and Viola Davis.

The latter three are returning as Harley Quinn, Captain Boomerang and Amanda Waller respectively. It was initially thought that Elba would replace Will Smith in the role of Deadshot due to the latter's scheduling conflicts, but apparently Elba will portray a different character — leaving the door open for Smith to show up in a third film perhaps.

Gunn is writing and directing the DC Entertainment/Warner Bros. movie, which is apparently both a sequel to the 2016 original and a soft reboot of the property, for an Aug. 6, 2021 release, after which he'll resume working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 for Marvel.

This will mark Cena's first appearance in a comics-based movie, although he's certainly shown interest in getting into the genre. The wrestler-turned-actor was last seen in the Transformers spinoff Bumblebee.

The CW is gearing up for a new round of summer programming and among the new original series coming to the network is a sci-fi show titled Pandora.

Set in the year 2199, Pandora focuses on a young woman, described as "resourceful," who has lost everything but finds a new purpose when she joins Earth's Space Training Academy and learns how to defend the galaxy from both human and alien threats. Soon, however, she discovers secrets about her own identity that may point to her becoming either the savior of the human race or the means of its destruction.

This is apparently not the same Pandora that was under development by AMC a couple of years back. Cast info and a premiere date have yet to be revealed, although among the executive producers is Mark A. Altman, who has been involved with recent series such as The Librarians and Agent X.

The CW's summer run will also include new episodes of the fantasy series The Outpost, and an investigative documentary series titled Mysteries Decoded that will delve into some America’s greatest unsolved enigmas, like Area 51, using high tech and new evidence.