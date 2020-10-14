WIRE Buzz: Hair Love director mummifies King Tut project; Dragula: Resurrection trailer; more

Matthew A. Cherry, the Oscar-winner behind "Hair Love," will soon be calling for his mummy to pick him up. According to Variety, the filmmaker has locked in a deal with Sony Pictures to direct an animated feature about a young King Tutankhamun — you know, the ancient pharaoh whose sealed tomb was said to have carried a terrible curse

Well, Cherry's project (currently titled Tut) won't be so sinister. Based on a story conceived by Cherry and Monica A. Young, the film will explore the culture of Ancient Egypt and its contributions to the modern world.

"[I'm] beyond excited to explore the magical world of ancient Egypt through the eyes of its youngest ruler, King Tut," Cherry said in a statement published by Variety. "I’ve always wanted to dive deeper into the legend of the boy king and we can’t think of better partners to embark upon this journey with than Kristine Belson, Karen Toliver and the great people at Sony Pictures Animation."

"[Matthew Cherry is] one of today’s most exceptional creative voices. We had the privilege of collaborating with him on his first animated short, which has since evolved into his first animated series — and we’re so proud to team up again on his first animated feature," added Sony Pictures Animation President Kristine Belson. "Matthew has a bold and modern take on this story rarely told, filled with magic, music, and powerful themes — and we’re thrilled that we get to go on this adventure together."

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula Resurrection is coming exclusively to Shudder just in time for Halloween.

Based on the Dragula reality competition program, the two-hour film is described as "part horror movie, part documentary, and part reality competition." It's the show's first spinoff project and will feature contestants from all three seasons competing against one another. Hopefuls include: Frankie Doom (Season 1), Loris (Season 1), Kendra Onixxx (Season 2), Dahli (Season 2), Victoria Elizabeth Black (Season 2), Priscilla Chambers (Season 3), and Saint (formerly St. Lucia, of Season 3). The victor will be rewarded $20,000 in cash and a chance to compete on the upcoming fourth season.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of The Boulet Brothers&#039; Dragula: Resurrection - Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original

The Boulet Brothers wrote, produced, and co-directed Resurrection alongside executive producers David Sigurani and Nathan Noyes. Seasons 2 and 3 of the main series are currently streaming on Netflix. Cosmopolitan dubbed the show as one of the "15 best LGBTQ shows everyone needs to watch," while Fangoria wrote that it's "required horror viewing."

Dragula Resurrection starts streaming on Shudder Tueday, Oct. 20.

Adam McKay's Don't Look Up just filled out its cast with one of the most epic lineups in Hollywood history.

Deadline reports that Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood), Jonah Hill (The Wolf of Wall Street), Himesh Patel (Yesterday), Meryl Streep (The Post), Timothée Chalamet (Dune), Ariana Grande (Sam & Cat), Kid Cudi (Bill & Ted Face the Music), Matthew Perry (Friends), and Tomer Sisley (We're the Millers) have all boarded the comedy project.

Cate Blanchett (Borderlands), Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games), and Rob Morgan (Daredevil) were already attached.

McKay (the writer/director of Anchorman, who, in recent years, has tackled more sobering film topics) will write, direct, and produce the Netflix Original that concerns two "low-level" astronomers who try to warn humanity about an Earth-destroying asteroid. Kevin Messick is co-producing alongside McKay under the director's Hyperobject Industries banner.

There's no word on when production is slated to begin for the movie, which will officially be DiCaprio's first collaboration with Netflix.