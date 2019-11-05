WIRE Buzz: Kojima sets sights on movies; Reznor wants to ‘darken’ Pixar with 'Soul' score; more

With his newest video game only days from stranding players on couches for hours and hours, Metal Gear mastermind Hideo Kojima — who’s no stranger to video game cinematics on an epic scale — is setting his sights on actual movies.

Talking about the making of Death Stranding, the celebrity-packed dystopian adventure that finds Norman Reedus taking a continent-wide hike to reconnect a shattered America — Kojima told the BBC that his studio, Kojima Productions, plans to get into the filmmaking business.

“In the future, Kojima Productions will start making films. If you can do one thing well, then you can do everything well,” he said, explaining that he plans to keep on making games, too — but for an audience that’s always online, and can play them on just about any device.

Video of Death Stranding - Launch Trailer | PS4 PlayStation on YouTube

“I think in the next few years, gaming will move on to streaming. Movies, dramas, and games will all be streamed, and you’ll enjoy them on your iPad or iPhone or a screen anytime, anywhere,” he said. “When that happens, games, films, and dramas will have to compete in the same space. I’m very interested in the new format of game that will appear on there and that’s what I want to take on.”

We don’t have to wait years, though, to play Death Stranding, which Kojima sounds hyped about in the interview: “…[T]his game is, to start with, like Guillermo del Toro told me, not a way to break out, but to make something that the fans expect.” Sounds like we’ll have our expectations met, then, when Death Stranding arrives for PlayStation 4 on Nov. 8.

Trent Reznor may be up to a stealthy way to nudge the Pixar universe, ahem, closer to the dark side. The prolific icon of all things industrial, electronic, and, well, dark recently joked with Rolling Stone that he’s stoked and honored to be tackling the film score for Pixar’s upcoming Soul — but that his involvement might just be a Trojan horse method of injecting a little sinister moodiness into Disney’s shiny, happy film studio.

“Who knows?” said Reznor, who for the past three decades has been the hand that feeds the Nine Inch Nails music machine. “We’ll see if we can taint Pixar and darken them up.”

If that happens, it’s likely to match up nicely with what’s on screen, because Reznor said that projects like Pixar’s Soul and HBO’s Watchmen are the kind he takes seriously — since their creative teams are laser-focused on quality and shooting to hit the top of their own artistic game.

“Yeah, I don’t think anybody does animation better than they [Pixar] do,” he said. “And we end up meeting with [chief Pixar creative office] Pete Docter, and he’s what you hope he would be. It feels very authentic, it feels very exciting, and it’s very, very different from anything else we’ve ever done, from the way they do it to how they think about it.”

Reznor also had similarly high praise for Watchmen show creator Damon Lindelof, whom Reznor said feeds his (and Watchmen co-scorer Atticus Ross) his own brand of creative energy: “…[B]eing in the trenches, collaborating with someone new, learning from them, fighting with them, figuring out their process — that’s the exciting stuff, especially when it’s someone you resonate with. That’s true with Damon Lindelof.”

Soul isn’t due in theaters until June 19 of next year, but you can check out Reznor and Ross’ unmistakable musical backdrop each week on Season 1 of Watchmen, which is inching closer to the midway point now at HBO.

The Void is about to welcome game-hungry guests to its virtual-reality jungle. The VR destination chain is teaming up with Disney for the new Jumanji: Reverse the Curse attraction at 11 of its locations in North America, plus one in Malaysia.

Ahead of the Dec. 13 debut of Jumanji: The Next Level in theaters, the immersive Reverse the Curse experience will give fans “the ability to truly enter another game, taking on the form of its heroes, Dr. Bravestone, Ruby Roundhouse, Professor Oberon and ‘Mouse’ Finbar,” Sony Pictures said in a press release, all to rescue Jumanji from a new, “dark and mysterious” baddie.

Video of JUMANJI: THE NEXT LEVEL - Final Trailer (HD) Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

The VR experience will take guests on a quest to track down a jewel-encrusted scepter and deliver it back to the temple where it was stolen, and will pit them up against all the movies’ perils: “evading man-eating wildlife, navigating across treacherous landscape, battling evil henchmen” and more.

Keep checking The Void’s website for additional information about opening times and pricing as the date draws closer, and click here to see the full lineup of cities where the Jumanji VR experience will be heading. Jumanji: Reverse the Curse arrives at select locations of The Void beginning on Nov. 27.

