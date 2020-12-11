WIRE Buzz: Jaimie Alexander playing Lady Sif in Thor 4; Tenet prologue free to stream; Free Guy sets date

The scheduling gods giveth, then taketh away. In 2011, we were given Marvel's live-action film Thor. And in that film was Jaimie Alexander, who played the Asgardian Lady Sif. And movie fans saw the film, and thought she was good. Then blessing upon blessings! In 2013 we were given a second Thor film, subtitled The Dark World. But that darkness was mitigated by Alexander’s luminous portrayal of Lady Sif yet again. She then appeared in two episodes of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Her drinking horn – and ours – runneth over.

Alas, the scheduling gods reminded us all that they can indeed be fickle, if not cruel, by making it impossible for Alexander to grace us with her appearance in the third film surrounding the God of Thunder, Thor: Ragnarok, due to commitments to her TV series, Blindspot.

But all was not lost. Last year, Alexander had sent a prayer to the Marvel Cinematic Universe gods (some “new gods,” if you will) through social media that she was more than happy to reprise her role for Taika Waititi's upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder. And lo! The MCU gods have heard her prayers and granted her wish.

Citing anonymous disciples that have heard the word of the MCU gods, the Book of Deadline has delivered the good news that Alexander will return to play Sif in the next film in the Thor film series, much to the delight of all Lady Sif disciples (and the actor playing Sif herself). But that’s not all. These same anonymous prophets have also said that Alexander could appear in the upcoming Loki series for Disney+. When it rains in Asgard, it pours!

In addition to Alexander, Love and Thunder also features Chris Hemsworth as the eponymous Thor, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, Natalie Portman as Jane Foster (aka Lady Thor), and Christian Bale as the villain Gorr the God Butcher.

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently eyeing a new theatrical release date of May 6, 2022 (pushed back from February of that year). So sayeth the MCU gods.

Although director Christopher Nolan wanted his film Tenet to be originally seen on the big screen, most people opted to wait for home release due to the ongoing pandemic. But good news for all you cinephiles who love Nolan’s films but don’t think they’re literally worth dying for: while we wait a few days for the time-bending sci-fi actioner to be available via home video, we can see the film’s prologue on YouTube ... which is just as good as IMAX for now, right? (Granted, given the recent choice words Nolan had for the studio over its recent decision to simultaneously release its upcoming slate of films in both theaters and on its sister streaming platform, HBO Max, he might not readily agree.)

Now, before you wonder if this is the result of digital piracy, relax. It’s been posted on Warner Bros. Entertainment’s official YouTube account. And all told, what we’re really getting is in fact an extended – and quite effective – trailer.

Check it out below:

Video of TENET | Prologue | Warner Bros. Entertainment

Bonus! Just in time for Christmas, Nolan fans can take part in a Q&A live stream on Dec. 20 with the filmmaker, hosted by Geoff Keighley. Fans can submit questions via tenetfilm.com or #AskNolan on Twitter.

Tenet is available Dec. 15 on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray, and Digital.

Free Guy, the upcoming film starring Ryan Reynolds about a regular dude in a video game world where everything is constantly going to hell, has seen its release date get put on hold due to the real world feeling like a video game where everything is going to hell. But in perhaps a sign that we’ll be getting a power-up in the not-too-distant future (we hope), the film now has a new release date.

Originally set to hit theatres this December, Disney announced during yesterday’s massive Investor Day presentation that the action-comedy will now be getting released on May 21, 2021.

Video of Free Guy | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

In Free Guy, directed by Stranger Things producer Shawn Levy, Reynolds plays a video game NPC that one day becomes aware that he’s living inside a video game. At a press conference, co-star Joe Keery described the film as "kind of like if The Truman Show and Ready Player One had a baby and it was raised by someone who loved Back to the Future a bunch."

And oh, hey! It also features actor Taika Waititi, the director of the most recent and upcoming Thor films! Coincidence? Or further evidence we ourselves are living inside a video game...?