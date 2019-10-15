WIRE Buzz: Lady and the Tramp fetches new trailer; Castle Rock Season 2 reax; and more

Woof! Woof! Last night, Disney dropped the official trailer for its live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp. Helmed by Charlie Bean (co-director of The Lego Ninjago Movie), this retelling of the 1955 animated classic features the voices of Tessa Thompson (Avengers: Endgame) and Justin Theroux (The Leftovers).

At its core, the movie (debuting on Disney+ next month) is a love story between a domesticated Cocker Spaniel (Thompson) and a lovable carefree mutt (Theroux), who teachers her how to embrace the joys of life beyond ownership. As you probably know by now, Lady and the Tramp is best known for creating the romantic trope of two characters kissing after chewing on the same piece of spaghetti.

Watch the new trailer below:

Video of Lady and the Tramp | Official Trailer #2 | Disney+ | Streaming Nov. 12

Sam Elliot, Ashley Jensen, Janelle Monáe, and Benedict Wong lend their voices to the rest of the canine characters who are brought to life via a mix of live-action and CGI.

The remake's human cast consists of Kiersey Clemons, Thomas Mann, Yvette Nicole Brown, Adrian Martinez, Arturo Castro, Ken Jeong, and F. Murray Abraham.

Lady and the Tramp will be available to stream on Disney+ when the service goes live Tuesday, Nov. 12.

With the second season of Castle Rock just a week away, critics are starting to offer up their thoughts on Hulu's growing Stephen King television universe. Per Kristen Baldwin of Entertainment Weekly, the choice to bring in Misery's Annie Wilkes (played by Lizzy Caplan) for the new season was a stroke of brilliance.

"For Castle Rock, the decision to build a narrative around a well-known Stephen King character — rather than placing new characters in the author’s preexisting universe, as the first season did — is transformative. Annie Wilkes is an anchor, bringing with her an emotional connection for even the most casual fan, as well as providing the writers with a swath of as-yet-unexplored backstory," she wrote in her review.

Video of Castle Rock Season 2 Teaser • A Hulu Original

IGN's David Griffin praised Caplan in his own review, stating:

"It's difficult not to think of Kathy Bates' memorable — and Oscar-winning — performance as Annie Wilkes in Rob Reiner's 1990 film adaptation while watching Caplan in action... But that's not a bad thing, per se. Caplan is captivating in her highly temperamental portrayal of Annie, which makes it easy to see how the two are connected. The Californian-born actress doesn't try to mimic Bates' performance, but instead, effectively makes the role her own while staying true to Annie's characteristics as laid out in Stephen King's 1987 novel."

"Caplan is excellent as the psychologically deteriorating Annie Wilkes. She's obviously heavily influenced by Bates, but she gives a fiercely committed performance of her own," echoed Liam Matthews of TV Guide. "She does this flat-footed walk with her arms held motionless at her sides that tells you most of what you need to know about the character, and her hair-trigger temperament tells you the rest."

Season 2 of Castle Rock debuts on Hulu next Wednesday, Oct. 23.

The latest batch of episodes will mark the return of Tim Robbins to the world of Stephen King for the first time since Frank Darabont's film adaptation of The Shawshank Redemption in 1994. Robbins is now playing the crime patriarch known as Reginald “Pop” Merrill.

As the list of streaming and entertainment services continues to grow, AMC has decided to throw its hat into the ring with an on-demand movie service, Variety reports. Titled "AMC Theaters On Demand," the platform will allow users to buy or rent 2,000 or so major films after they wrap up their theatrical runs. The company has already struck deals with Disney, Warner Bros., Universal, Sony, and Paramount.

Prices for rented movies will range between $3 - $5.99 while the purchase option will run you between $9.99 - $19.99.

“The addition of AMC Theaters On Demand, which extends our movie offerings for AMC Stubs members into their homes, makes perfect sense for AMC Theaters, for our studio partners and for our millions of movie-loving guests,” AMC president and chief executive, Adam Aron, said in a statement run by Variety. “With more than 20 million AMC Stubs households, and with our web site and smartphone apps already being visited hundreds of millions of times annually by movie fans, AMC Theaters is in a unique position to promote specific movies with greater personalization than has ever been possible before. Through the launch of AMC Theaters On Demand, we can reach movie lovers directly and make it easy for them to access films digitally."