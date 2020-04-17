WIRE Buzz: LeVar Burton teases Star Trek return; Rick and Morty's Snake Jazz; and Chuck reunion

The first season of Star Trek: Picard offered a nice little reunion for Next Generation cast members Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes, Marina Sirtis, and Brent Spiner, but there are still plenty of familiar faces to bring back via guest spots in future seasons. If LeVar Burton is to be believed, the sci-fi series (which is already working on a sophomore season) plans to do just that.

“How do I say this without getting myself in trouble? I think that is reasonable to assume that those people are still a part of Picard’s life and — sure, what the hell — yeah, absolutely!” Burton, who played TNG's visor-wearing Lieutenant commander Geordi La Forge, told Entertainment Tonight. “You’ll see us all, probably not all at the same time, although, you know, never say never."

Credit: CBS via Getty Images

The Reading Rainbow actor went on to admit that he already knows what he'd like to see the character doing within the Picard timeline.

"I've suggested to the producers that perhaps we find Geordi in a position where he is teaching, passing that knowledge and information on to another generation of people. We'll see," he added. "Alex [Kurtzman] and the folks in charge [are] doing an amazing job. When they call, and whatever it is they want me to do, I'm pretty sure it's gonna be spectacular."

He followed that up by saying a Geordi guest spot "has been talked about," but remained a bit more cagey when asked if a done deal was already in place.

All 10 episodes of Star Trek: Picard Season 1 are now streaming on CBS All Access.

From "Human Music," to "Get Scwhifty," to "Terryfold," the Rick and Morty universe is filled with bizarre, yet earwig-y musical creations. The latest track meant to entertain and bewilder is "Snake Jazz," the serpentine and soothing tune from Season 4, Episode 5: "Rattlestar Ricklactica."

In the video below, composer Ryan Elder; director Jacob Hair; and co-creators Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon break down the complexities of making music for a planet full of sentient snakes. It's wilder than you'd ever imagine.

As of today, you can stream "Snake Jazz" on any digital music platform.

The second half of Rick and Morty's fourth season will begin airing on Adult Swim Sunday, May 3. Earlier this week, fans got a look at the titles for Episodes 6-10.

The cast of NBC's Chuck reunited for a Zoom-based table read of Season 3's ninth episode "Chuck Versus the Beard." It was the first episode directed by the show's main star, Zachary Levi. Entertainment Weekly brings us this hour-long special via its new #UnitedAtHome series.

Levi (Chuck Bartowski) was joined by fellow cast members Yvonne Strahovski (Sarah Walker), Adam Baldwin (Colonel John Casey), Joshua Gomez (Morgan Grimes), Sarah Lancaster (Ellie Bartowski), Ryan McPartlin (Captain Awesome), Vik Sahay (Lester Patel), Scott Krinsky (Jeff Barnes), and Mark Christopher Lawrence (Big Mike).

Co-creators, Josh Schwartz and Chris Fedak, also showed up along with the episode's three guest stars: Brandon Routh, Cedric Yarbrough, and Diedrich Bader.

Chuck ran on NBC for a total of 91 episodes across five seasons between 2007 and 2012. Each episode was titled "Chuck Versus the...[insert noun here]."

Blending comedy with espionage exploits, the show centered on the titular nebbishy man who accidentally downloads spy secrets into his brain. As a result, the government is forced to protect him in order to exploit his wellspring of knowledge.

In recent years, there has been talk of a feature-length Chuck movie. Levi's star is on the rise in the wake of Shazam!, so here's hoping the table read can generate even more fresh buzz.