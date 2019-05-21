WIRE Buzz: André Øvredal to take The Long Walk; Doctor Who brings in a legacy alien; Minions; more

The film adaptation of Stephen King's The Long Walk has found a director, one who has gained some experience with telling scary stories in the dark. André Øvredal (director of the upcoming Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark), will direct the New Line feature.

The book was published in 1979 under the pseudonym Richard Bachman, but King has since come forward as the author. The title comes from an event depicted in the novel, where 100 teenage boys engage in an annual competition called 'The Long Walk.' In a bit of madness worthy of "The Lottery" meshed with Speed, the young men have to maintain a pace above four miles per hour— if they don't, they get shot to death. Why bother to participate? Well, the kid that lasts the longest gets whatever he desires for the rest of his days. Everyone else gets shot.

This dystopian vision of the future has certainly influenced similar stories that force youngsters to do awful things— Battle Royale and The Hunger Games franchise both come to mind. The screenplay has been adapted by James Vanderbilt, who is producing alongside Bradley Fischer and William Sherak.

Øvredal became known for the film The Autopsy of Jane Doe, and will next have his work seen when Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark (co-written and produced by Guillermo del Toro) opens August 9th. The powers-that-be must like what they see.

Season 12 of Doctor Who is currently in production, and though we won't be seeing Jodie Whittaker's 13th Doctor again for quite a while, we can expect her to come face to face with one of the show's more memorable "legacy" aliens.

The series (and new showrunner Chris Chibnall) made a big deal of Season 11 including no familiar aliens at all. This proved to be true, until the New Year's Day Special (technically in 2019, but wibbly wobbly, etc) when a Dalek appeared. Season 12 may or may not bring more Daleks to the party, but they're definitely bringing back an alien race that tangled mostly with David Tennant's Doctor. According to the BBC's Doctor Who Instagram page, The Judoon (platoon upon the moon) are back in town.

A new photo shows Whittaker's Doctor facing off with a Judoon, who is sporting a mohawk. The caption reads, "BREAKING NEWS! Straight from the set of Series 12! Guess who's back?"

The Judoon appearance doesn't mean that they will be antagonists — they've been on both sides of things in the series since appearing for the first time in Season 3's "Smith and Jones." The rhino-headed space policemen sometimes work with the Shadow Proclamation, but they were also a part of the collective of villains that put Matt Smith's Doctor into the Pandorica in "The Pandorica Opens." They later made a sort-of apology for that when they helped him out in "A Good Man Goes To War."

The Judoon do what they think is lawful and right in the moment, so if that goes against what the Doctor is doing, then they'll be at cross purposes. Who knows what the 13th Doctor will be having to do with them, but we can't wait to see Whittaker play off of these newly-mohawked aliens. If it means that the Shadow Proclamation is returning as well, so much the better.

Hold on to your hats, because the Minions sequel is coming. It now has a new title to go along with its already already announced release date.

Deadline reports that the next installment in the Minions-verse will be titled Minions: The Rise of Gru. It is still set for release on July 3, 2020. Though no plot details are being given away at the this time, the title definitely gives some clues.

Minions was a spin-off of the Despicable Me movies, where Steve Carell voiced a supervillain named Gru. If this new spin-off sequel is to depict his rise, might Gru (and Carell) himself be a part of it?

Minions depicted the origin of the little yellow things that are seemingly everywhere these days— perhaps this new film will bring Gru's origins into the picture.

Finally today, Netflix unveiled a full trailer for their upcoming series, Jinn. The six-episode show is set to be the streaming giant's first Arabic series, and the new trailer gives us a better idea of what the story could be.

Take a look at the new trailer here:

Video of Jinn | Main Trailer | Netflix

A mysterious death looks like it will bring the young heroes of this show into contact with a Jinn, which they may not want the attention of. How do you get rid of a Jinn who won't leave you alone, and probably just needs a friend? We're guessing that we'll find out.

Jinn will debut on Netflix on June 13th.