WIRE Buzz: Love, Death, and Robots renewed; Godzilla vs. Kong delay; more

Crazy animated anthologies, giant monster smackdowns, and a new animation initiative from a major, kid-friendly network constitute this edition of WIRE Buzz.

Tim Miller and David Fincher aren't done with Netflix, not by a longshot. The streaming company announced today that it had renewed the duo's animated anthology — Love, Death, & Robots — for a second season. Moreover, Kung Fu Panda 3 director Jennifer Yuh Nelson has been brought on as the supervising director.

Nelson is also known for her genre work on HBO's animated Spawn series, Alex Proyas' Dark City, and DreamWorks Animation's Madagascar.

Season 1 of the series is now streaming on Netflix. The episodes, some of them very surreal and intended for mature audiences, run between 6-17 minutes, covering all sorts of genres like sci-fi, horror, fantasy, and comedy.

Fincher also produces the Netflix serial killer series, Mindhunter. Miller is hard at work on finishing up Terminator: Dark Fate, which arrives in theaters Nov. 1.

As it turns out, we may have to wait a little longer to see the King of the Monsters throw down with the biggest ape daddy of them all, King Kong.

Still scheduled to open on March 13 of next year, Godzilla vs. Kong may end up being pushed back to a later date in 2020. This was revealed by Warner Bros. Studio chairman Toby Emmerich during a talk at the Produced By Conference, Deadline reports.

“[The film] will deliver for fans in the way they were looking for," he said. “It might come out later in the year, so we can deliver an A+ movie."

Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures/Legendary Entertainment

This could have something to do with the lackluster performance of Michael Dougherty's Godzilla: King of the Monsters (now playing), which, surprisingly, underperformed with critics and at the box office. Now in its second week in theaters, the film has amassed over $294 million worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

Godzilla vs. Kong is helmed by Adam Wingard (Netflix's Death Note) and stars Millie Bobby Brown, Alexander Skarsgård, Kyle Chandler, Ziyi Zhang, Lance Reddick, Danai Gurira, Brian Tyree Henry, Eliza González, Jessica Henwick, Rebecca Hall, Julian Dennison, and Demián Bichir.

Warner Bros.' other big shared universe, the DCEU, will be skipping San Diego Comic Con this year. Instead of teasing Birds of Prey, Joker, or Wonder Woman 1984, the studio will be going into Hall H with It: Chapter Two.

Nickelodeon is setting out to find the next generation of great animators via the “Intergalactic Shorts Program,” Variety confirms.

Led by Ramsey Naito (EVP animation production and development), the initiative will be on the lookout for animated shorts from around the world. More importantly, the network isn't necessarily looking for family-friendly content, but "for content intended for broader audiences than what Nickelodeon has previously aimed for." To that end, there will be a dual demographic focus on kids 6-11 and adults 18-49.

“Our shorts program is intergalactic because we want to create a universe of new stars ready to make the next big animated hits of the future,” said Naito in a written statement run by Variety. “Our doors are open to the best ideas out there and around the world, and we can’t wait to get started building this new home for visionary talent.”

Credit: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic

Writers, artists, and designers can all apply for the program, which will choose those worthy of backing and support from the network. Once chosen, the creatives will be given all they need to fully realize their short. After that, it's unclear where the shorts will appear, but it looks like they'll be airing on different platforms with some of them becoming fully-fledged animated series.

Conrad Vernon (Sausage Party), Derek Evanick (Harvey Beaks), Diana Lafyatis (Adventure Time), are also key players in the program alongside Naito.

More details on “Intergalactic Shorts Program" will arrive later this summer.