WIRE Buzz: Lovecraft trilogy planned; Jon Bernthal's Punisher legacy; more

Color Out of Space is just the fhtagn beginning, folks. SpectreVision, the horror-focused production company co-founded by Elijah Wood, is planning an entire trilogy of films based on the works of H.P. Lovecraft with writer/director Richard Stanley.

In essence, they're hoping to launch an LCU: Lovecraft Cinematic Universe.

“Lovecraft is possibly the most adapted horror author ever,” Daniel Noah, Wood's fellow SpectreVision founder, told ComingSoon.net. “But there’s really never been a totally faithful adaptation of any of his works. I think there are a few that are sort of close. One of them is the German version of Color Out of Space that came out a few years ago. Stuart Gordon’s films are wonderful, but they are more Stuart Gordon than they are Lovecraft. We had been hellbent on finding the Lovecraft adaptation that truly captured cosmic dread without the camp. When we encountered Richard Stanley’s script, I remember texting Elijah after I read the first page and said, ‘This is it. We found it.’ When you see this film, you’ll see that there are all kinds of little references that are allusions to other Lovecraft stories.”

At this time, SpectreVision is in the early stages of developing a movie version of "The Dunwich Horror," a 1929 short story by Lovecraft that focuses on Wilbur Whateley, the inhuman spawn of Yog-Sothoth. The tale is set in Dunwich, Massachusetts — just one of the fictional New England towns the writer created for his shared universe of cosmic horror.

Directed and co-written by Stanley, Color Out of Space (based on the 1927 short story) opens in theaters on January 24, 2020. The film stars Nicolas Cage as a farmer contending with a meteor from space that mutates everything it touches.

The Marvel Netflix shows may have been canceled, but that doesn't mean the actors in them have to cancel the heroic (or anti-heroic) roles from their hearts. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Jon Bernthal talked about his deep-rooted connection to Frank Castle, whom he portrayed on Daredevil and Punisher.

“Frank Castle is 100 percent in my bones and in my heart,” he said. “Over the years, the character has resonated with the law enforcement community and the military community and the comic book audience, and being a part of that I revere and I’m enormously grateful for. Frank Castle, the place where he’s at and the journey where he’s at, is something that I bought into wholeheartedly. He will always have a place in my heart and I will always be very protective of him and that project.”

Punisher only ran for two seasons before it was canceled, but Bernthal is grateful for the journey and isn't too concerned about whether or not he plays Frank ever again.

“For me, with Frank, it’s really not whether we do it again or not, or whether I play him again or not, it’s about doing it right,” he continued. “I just care so much about getting him right, and that’s kind of where it begins and ends with me. I just give want to give the folks whom he means so much to the Frank Castle that they deserve. That’s sort of where I’m at with it. I love Frank. I always have, I always will.”

After all the hullabaloo, Robert Downey Jr. will be in the running for an Oscar thanks to his work as Tony Stark/Iron Man Avengers: Endgame.

According to the "For Your Consideration" section of the Disney Studios website, the actor has been submitted in the Best Supporting Actor category alongside Chris Evans (Captain America), Mark Ruffalo (Bruce Banner), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), and Don Cheadle (War Machine).

If anyone deserves that little golden statue, it's RDJ, who gave a powerhouse of a performance in Endgame's climax where Tony gives up his life to defeat Thanos and the Mad Titan's army. Without uttering a single word, he coaxed tears out of audiences across the world. Italy was so touched by the noble sacrifice, that they erected a statue in his honor.

Directed by the Russo Brothers, Avengers: Endgame is also being submitted in categories like Best Supporting Actress, Best Sound Mixing, Best Visual Effects, Best Original Score, and Best Cinematography.