Latest Stories

Google Arts & Culture the big bang ar ap
Tag: Science
The Big Bang is even bigger when Tilda Swinton narrates it
Devil Aspect Hero
Tag: Comics
Author Craig Russell enters an evil asylum in his new gothic thriller, The Devil Aspect
woman-reading
Tag: Fangrrls
12 SFF books you should pick up in March
blockbuster captain marvel
Tag: Movies
World’s last Blockbuster already welcoming tourists from 'cool' Captain Marvel cameo
Maleficent Angelina Jolie

WIRE Buzz: Maleficent 2 gets new poster and release date; Cuban horror flick comes to U.S.

Contributed by
11667464_10205523408059321_3546218304519892003_n.jpg
Josh Weiss
Mar 6, 2019

Do you hear that sound? It's the sound of a brand-new WIRE Buzz!

Today, we bring developments on an upcoming Disney sequel, a Cuban horror feature, and a film about getting revenge even when your mark is dead.

Sounds fun, eh? Let's get this underway...

 

The Maleficent sequel (sub-titled Mistress of Evil) received its first poster today as well as the news that it was being moved up to Oct. 18 of this year. It was originally supposed to hit theaters on May 29, 2020.

Directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the live-action film will continue to follow the exploits of the titular Sleeping Beauty villain, played by Angelina Jolie.

Check out the new poster in the tweet below:

Elle Fanning (Super 8) is reprising her role as young Princess Aurora. Imelda Staunton (Knotgrass), Juno Temple (Thistlewit), Lesley Manville (Flittle), and Sam Riley (Diaval) are also returning for the sequel. Newcomers include Michelle Pfeiffer (Queen Ingrith), Harris Dickinson (Prince Phillip), Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ed Skrein.

 

Breaking Glass Pictures, an indie distributor based in Philadelphia, has nabbed the American rights to Cuban horror flick Is That You?, Variety confirms.

“I had an idea for a horror film that told the story of a young girl in conflict with her family and I wanted it to be distinctive; that’s how Is That You? came about,” the film's director, Rudy Riverton, told Variety.

Set in the Cuban countryside, the story follows Lili, a 13-year-old who performs an arcane and supernatural ritual to bring back her domineering father after he disappears. Unfortunately for her, the ritual reveals a dark truth about her father's absence.

The movie will receive a limited theatrical release this June in Los Angeles before hitting on DVD and VOD.

 

Vertical Entertainment will release Blood Craft, a horror movie about witchcraft, reports Deadline. The film, directed by Bethany's James Cullen Bressack, stars Dominique Swain (Alpha Dog) and Michael Welch (Twilight).

Just slightly similar to Is That You?, the movie revolves around two abused sisters (Madeleine Wade and Augie Duke) who magically bring back their father's soul to exact revenge on him for making their childhood hell.

Blood Craft will play at a number of festivals this month before hitting digital platforms on April 9. Wade co-wrote the script with Bressack, both of them producing alongside Jared Safier (The Bay).

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
Tag: Angelina Jolie
Tag: Is That You?
Tag: Cuba
Tag: Blood Craft

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Samira Wiley
Tyrese Gibson Fate of the Furious official screenshot
WIRE Buzz: Morbius tempts Tyrese Gibson; Bios adds Samira Wiley; more
Christian Long
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Sherlock Holmes
Sherlock Holmes Robert Downey Jr. Jude Law
WIRE Buzz: Sherlock Holmes 3 bumped to 2021, Extra Ordinary trailer ghosts Will Forte
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Jared Harris
Tag: ultraman
Jared Harris
WIRE Buzz: Jared Harris bites into Morbius; Ultraman gets teaser trailer; more
Donnie Lederer
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo!
WIRE Buzz: Animated Scooby-Doo unmasks Will Forte, Gina Rodriguez, and Tracy Morgan; more
George Stark
Comment count Comment count: Trending 6