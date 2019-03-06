WIRE Buzz: Maleficent 2 gets new poster and release date; Cuban horror flick comes to U.S.

Do you hear that sound? It's the sound of a brand-new WIRE Buzz!

Today, we bring developments on an upcoming Disney sequel, a Cuban horror feature, and a film about getting revenge even when your mark is dead.

Sounds fun, eh? Let's get this underway...

The Maleficent sequel (sub-titled Mistress of Evil) received its first poster today as well as the news that it was being moved up to Oct. 18 of this year. It was originally supposed to hit theaters on May 29, 2020.

Directed by Joachim Rønning (Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales), the live-action film will continue to follow the exploits of the titular Sleeping Beauty villain, played by Angelina Jolie.

Elle Fanning (Super 8) is reprising her role as young Princess Aurora. Imelda Staunton (Knotgrass), Juno Temple (Thistlewit), Lesley Manville (Flittle), and Sam Riley (Diaval) are also returning for the sequel. Newcomers include Michelle Pfeiffer (Queen Ingrith), Harris Dickinson (Prince Phillip), Chiwetel Ejiofor, and Ed Skrein.

Breaking Glass Pictures, an indie distributor based in Philadelphia, has nabbed the American rights to Cuban horror flick Is That You?, Variety confirms.

“I had an idea for a horror film that told the story of a young girl in conflict with her family and I wanted it to be distinctive; that’s how Is That You? came about,” the film's director, Rudy Riverton, told Variety.

Set in the Cuban countryside, the story follows Lili, a 13-year-old who performs an arcane and supernatural ritual to bring back her domineering father after he disappears. Unfortunately for her, the ritual reveals a dark truth about her father's absence.

The movie will receive a limited theatrical release this June in Los Angeles before hitting on DVD and VOD.

Vertical Entertainment will release Blood Craft, a horror movie about witchcraft, reports Deadline. The film, directed by Bethany's James Cullen Bressack, stars Dominique Swain (Alpha Dog) and Michael Welch (Twilight).

Just slightly similar to Is That You?, the movie revolves around two abused sisters (Madeleine Wade and Augie Duke) who magically bring back their father's soul to exact revenge on him for making their childhood hell.

Blood Craft will play at a number of festivals this month before hitting digital platforms on April 9. Wade co-wrote the script with Bressack, both of them producing alongside Jared Safier (The Bay).